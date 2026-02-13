O’ Romeo Review: Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri Shine in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Intense Crime-Romance

The story revolves around a dangerous gangster/contract killer (Shahid Kapoor) who seeks to maintain his dominance in a world of crime, power, and rivalry. During this time, he meets a girl (Triptii Dimri) who seeks his help for certain reasons. What begins as an interaction between the two gradually turns into a deep, intense, and tragic love story. Meanwhile, the politics of the underworld, gang wars, and power struggles further complicate their lives. What happens next—whether love wins or the underworld prevails—is something you’ll have to watch the film to find out.

Talking about the performances, Shahid Kapoor once again delivers a Haider-like performance that blurs the line between the actor and the character. Triptii Dimri is equally impressive, with glimpses reminiscent of her performances in Bulbbul and Qala. Apart from them, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Tamannaah Bhatia add strong colors to their respective characters. Despite a special appearance, Vikrant Massey leaves a lasting impact. The supporting cast also performs convincingly without missing a beat.

The film, which runs close to three hours, stands out for not sticking to just one genre but offering multiple flavors. There is intense action as well as heavy drama. There is romance alongside crime. Many frames are visually aesthetic, while several shots are thoroughly enjoyable to watch. The action sequences are presented in a fresh style, with Shahid, Avinash Tiwary, and Nana Patekar all leaving a mark. An action sequence set to Madhuri Dixit’s iconic song “Dhak Dhak” is particularly well-executed. Beyond all this, the film’s music lingers in your mind even after it ends—something that is quite rare these days—so the music truly deserves appreciation.

The film’s color grading, cinematography, screenplay, editing, background score, and music—all are engaging and well-crafted. However, the film’s length could have been slightly tighter. Overall, Vishal Bhardwaj once again lives up to expectations as a director and delivers a heart-warming film. From our side, the film gets four and a half stars.

Movie: O’ Romeo

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Tamannaah Bhatia & Vikrant Massey (special appearance)

Run time: 2h 59m

Ratings: 4.5 Stars

Where to watch: Theatres