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Home > Entertainment News > One Piece Chapter 1181 Spoilers OUT: Release Date, Leak Timeline, Imu vs Loki Fight and Major Twists Revealed

One Piece Chapter 1181 Spoilers OUT: Release Date, Leak Timeline, Imu vs Loki Fight and Major Twists Revealed

One Piece 1181 spoilers are out with release date, spoiler timeline, big fights, and major lore reveals. Check full details of the upcoming chapter here.

One Piece Chapter 1181 Spoilers
One Piece Chapter 1181 Spoilers

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: April 22, 2026 12:34:03 IST

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One Piece Chapter 1181 Spoilers OUT: Release Date, Leak Timeline, Imu vs Loki Fight and Major Twists Revealed

Spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1181 started surfacing today from April 22, 2026, following the usual early leak pattern before official release. 

The official release date for Chapter 1181 is expected on April 26, 2026 (Sunday) globally. This chapter arrives without any major break, continuing the intense Final Saga storyline and building directly from Chapter 1180’s major Imu reveal.

Imu vs Loki Battle Takes Over The Chapter

The spotlight shifts to a major clash between Imu and Loki. Loki steps up to challenge Imu as Elbaf faces destruction, showing how dangerous the situation has become.

You Might Be Interested In

Imu’s Powers Continue To Shock Everyone

Imu displays overwhelming abilities, including mysterious black flame attacks and transformations. These powers easily overpower fighters like Zoro and Sanji, highlighting a massive strength gap.

“Omen” and Black Flame Ability Explained

A key ability called “Omen” appears again, allowing Imu to create destructive black flames and even revive allies. This power adds a supernatural layer to the fight.

Giant Sword “Nemesis” Raises Big Questions

Spoilers reveal Imu creates a massive black blade named “Nemesis,” similar to Mihawk’s weapon. This has sparked theories about a deeper connection between the two.

Huge Twist: Imu and Joy Boy Connection

One of the biggest leaks suggests Joy Boy and Imu may have once been connected, possibly even allies, before becoming enemies in the past.

Disclaimer: This article is based on early leaks and unofficial spoilers related to One Piece Chapter 1181. Details may change after the official release. Readers are advised to treat this information as unconfirmed until verified.

 

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One Piece Chapter 1181 Spoilers OUT: Release Date, Leak Timeline, Imu vs Loki Fight and Major Twists Revealed

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One Piece Chapter 1181 Spoilers OUT: Release Date, Leak Timeline, Imu vs Loki Fight and Major Twists Revealed

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One Piece Chapter 1181 Spoilers OUT: Release Date, Leak Timeline, Imu vs Loki Fight and Major Twists Revealed
One Piece Chapter 1181 Spoilers OUT: Release Date, Leak Timeline, Imu vs Loki Fight and Major Twists Revealed
One Piece Chapter 1181 Spoilers OUT: Release Date, Leak Timeline, Imu vs Loki Fight and Major Twists Revealed
One Piece Chapter 1181 Spoilers OUT: Release Date, Leak Timeline, Imu vs Loki Fight and Major Twists Revealed

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