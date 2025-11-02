LIVE TV
Operation Safed Sagar: Netflix Unveils Teaser of Siddharth-Jimmy Shergill’s Kargil War Drama Honouring Indian Air Force Heroes

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 2, 2025 14:01:10 IST

Netflix has officially dropped the action-packed teaser for its upcoming war drama “Operation Safed Sagar,” headlined by Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill. Based on a true story, the series is a drama about the Indian Air Force’s critical involvement during the 1999 Kargil War.​

 

Story and Cast

Helmed by Oni Sen, the film tells the story of a resolute 47-day air campaign undertaken by the IAF, known as Operation Safed Sagar, that helped the Indian army force out the enemy troops from the Indian territory. The film features Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, and Taaruk Raina as the fighter pilots, while Arnav Bhasin is among others. The plot will present an example of courage, sacrifice, and brotherhood among these pilots.​

 

Visuals and Teaser Highlights

The teaser has some breathtaking visuals of the take-offs of MiG-21s, airstrikes over snow-capped mountains, and moments of tense briefing. It captures the intensity of this historic operation, with character lines hinting at the emotional and psychological stakes facing the aviators. Real IAF locations and aircraft make the series richer in authenticity.​ 

 

When and Where to Watch 

“Operation Safed Sagar” will bow exclusively on Netflix in 2026. Release dates will be announced shortly, but the teaser is already online; head over to take a first look and to get excited for what’s being called one of Netflix’s most ambitious Indian originals.​ 

 

The combination of star power, historical drama, and technical brilliance aims to pay homage to IAF heroes and bring the story of the Kargil War’s highest air operation to a global audience.​

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 2:01 PM IST
QUICK LINKS