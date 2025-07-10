LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI
Home > Entertainment > Original Hermès Birkin Bag, Once Owned By Late British-French Actress Jane Birkin Gets Sold For Record $10 Million

Original Hermès Birkin Bag, Once Owned By Late British-French Actress Jane Birkin Gets Sold For Record $10 Million

Jane Birkin’s original Birkin bag just smashed records at Sotheby’s Paris, selling for $10.1M to a Japanese buyer. Loved and worn daily by Birkin herself, this iconic piece beat Hermès’ previous $513K record. More than a bag—it’s a slice of fashion history and cultural legend.

Jane Birkin's Hermes bag sells for a record amount at an auction
Jane Birkin's Hermes bag sells for a record amount at an auction

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 01:01:28 IST

Jane Birkin’s OG Birkin bag just went for a wild $10.1 million at Sotheby’s in Paris. Yes, you read that right—ten point one million US dollars.  

This bag’s been around the sun 40 times. Nine collectors were throwing elbows for about ten minutes, but in the end, some mystery buyer from Japan snagged it over the phone.

Jane Birkin’s Hermes Bag Gets Sold For Record $10 Million

The whole room basically forgot how to breathe when bids zoomed past £5 million and finally crashed out at £7 million (before the fees, of course). Absolutely destroyed the old record—some Hermès Kelly bag with a few diamonds on it that went for a measly $513K. 

What’s the big deal about Jane Birkin’s Hermes Bag? 

So what’s the deal with this particular Birkin? First off, it’s not some pristine, shrink-wrapped museum piece.

Jane used it every day for a decade and made it hers. Now, it’s officially the second most expensive fashion thing ever auctioned, just behind those “Wizard of Oz” ruby slippers that went for $32.5 million. 

The Birkin’s backstory is classic. Picture it: Jane Birkin, mid-‘80s, juggling motherhood and celebrity life, is on an Air France flight and her wicker basket (her actual purse) just dumps its contents everywhere.

She’s grumbling about the lack of decent bags, and Hermès boss Jean-Louis Dumas just happens to be there. Guy grabs an airsickness bag and sketches out a new design right then and there—literally in the clouds. 

Hermès whipped up the bag in 1985 and handed it over. Jane rocked it nonstop until ’94, slapping UNICEF stickers on it, hanging nail clippers off the strap (iconic), then auctioned it off to raise money for AIDS research. 

Why is this Birkin different from all the other Birkins? 

– “J.B.” initials stamped under the lock—flex.
– Shoulder strap can’t come off (Hermès switched it up later).
– Its size—somewhere between the standard 35 and 40cm bags.
– Gilded brass bits, not the usual gold-plated stuff.
– The nail clippers. 

And why the insane price for a beat-up old bag? Because it’s not just a bag, it’s a piece of fashion mythology. Morgane Halimi at Sotheby’s said it best—it’s “the power of a legend.” Most Birkins look like they’ve never seen the inside of a taxi, but this one? It was loved, battered, and lived in.

It’s got Birkin’s fingerprints all over it—literally and figuratively. Actress, activist, style legend. She once joked that after she died, people would only remember her for the bag. 

Catherine Benier, the last owner, called it the “jewel” of her collection. 

ALSO READ: Who Was James Carter Cathcart? Iconic Pokémon Anime Actor Who Voiced Gary Oak Dies At 71 Due To Throat Cancer

Tags: Birkin bag auctionhermes bag auctionhome_hero_pos_2Jane Birkinlatest hollywood news

More News

Sawan 2025 Begins Today! History, Significance And Rituals Of Sawan Ka Somwar
Donald Trump Threatens Canada With 35% Tariffs: Will Fentanyl Fight Deepen The US-Canada Trade War?
When And Where To Watch Portugal vs Belgium Women’s Euro 2025
Delta Flight Suffers Engine Failure At 38,000 ft Leaving Nearly 300 Passengers Stranded For 31 Hours In The Middle Of Atlantic Ocean
Hansi Flick Approves Barcelona’s Signing Of Marcus Rashford
Noni Madueke Transfer News : Arsenal Agrees For £50m Deal For Chelsea Winger
What Are The Wordle Hints For July 11, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1483 Here
26-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Secretly Filming Women On Bengaluru Roads
Who Was Colonel Ivan Voronych? Top Ukraine Spy Killed In Broad Daylight, Shooter Flees On Foot- Watch!
Switzerland Advances After A 1-1 Tie With Finland

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?