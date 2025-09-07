LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Orlando Bloom shares whether he will return to 'Lord of the Rings'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 00:01:08 IST

Washington DC [US], September 6 (ANI): Actor Orlando Bloom opened up to revisiting one of his most iconic roles.

He discussed a potential return to the Lord of the Rings cinematic universe in a Today Show interview. With director-actor Andy Serkis bringing J. R. R. Tolkien’s fantasy world back to the screen in the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, Bloom could conceivably reprise the role of elf Legolas, reported People.

“I have not heard a peep, actually,” the star of The Cut said of being asked to return. “I don’t know. I know it’s focusing on Gollum, so anything’s possible.”

Bloom shared that after starring in Peter Jackson’s award-winning trilogy of Lord of the Rings films, the director asked him back again for parts two and three of The Hobbit prequels.

“It’s such an amazing part,” he said of Legolas. “I’m so grateful to have been a part of those movies. But I haven’t heard, reported People.

The actor added, “Listen, I’d hate to see anyone else play Legolas, you know what I mean? What are they going to do? Are they going to put somebody else in as Legolas?”

Bloom said, “With A.I. they can do anything these days!” In contrast, his role as a boxer obsessed with losing weight in his new movie did not use any artificial intelligence trickery: “I didn’t do that in The Cut, by the way.”

The Cut, costarring Caitriona Balfe and John Turturro, premiered last year at the Toronto International Film Festival. Bloom shared that he was “excited by the challenge” of transforming himself for the demanding role.

“What I hadn’t expected and was surprised by was the mental toll that this kind of intense discipline takes,” Bloom said at the time. “The paranoia and anxiety were very real and disturbing, caused by the lack of sleep — turns out you can’t sleep when you’re hungry!,” reported People.

After this year’s The Cut (in theatres now) and Deep Cover, Bloom will star in the movies Bucking Fastard and Wizards!, reported People. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

