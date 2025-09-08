LIVE TV
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
Home > Entertainment > Oscar winner Cate Blanchett to star in film 'Sweetsick', Alice Birch to direct

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 23:46:08 IST

Washington DC [US], September 8 (ANI): Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett is set to star in the film ‘Sweetsick’, a movie about a woman who has the ability to see what people need most in life, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, Alice Birch will write and direct in her feature directorial debut.

Birch is best known for writing ‘Lady Macbeth’ and for adapting Sally Rooney’s novels ‘Normal People’ and ‘Conversations with Friends’ into acclaimed miniseries.

Birch earned a WGA award for her work on ‘Succession.’ Her additional screenplay credits include ‘The Wonder’ and ‘Mothering Sunday.’

Produced under the banner of Searchlight Pictures, the production of ‘Sweetsick’ will shoot this fall in the U.K. and Greece, reported Variety.

“I could not be more excited to be making my debut feature as a director with such an extraordinary team of filmmakers and collaborators. To have the peerless Cate Blanchett at the centre of it is thrilling,” Birch said in a statement as quoted by Variety.

‘Sweetsick’ follows a mercurial woman (Blanchett) with an aforementioned “strange and piercing gift” as she sets out on a journey home.

The makers have not announced the cast of the movie yet.

Blanchett has won two Oscars for ‘Blue Valentine’ and ‘The Aviator.’ Her other major credits include ‘Notes on a Scandal,’ ‘I’m Not There,’ ‘Carol’ and ‘Tar.’ (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: alice-birchCate Blanchettentertainmentsweetsick

QUICK LINKS