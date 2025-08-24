OTT Releases On Netflix, Prime Video & JioHotstar This Weekend: What to Watch (Aug 23–25, 2025)

From Brad Pitt’s high-octane ‘F1: The Movie’ to the quirky Korean drama ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ and the much-awaited return of ‘Peacemaker Season 2’, this weekend is packed with fresh OTT drops. Whether you’re in the mood for action, romance, drama, or something completely unexpected, there’s something new for everyone.

Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Netflix serve up a weekend packed with action

PRIME VIDEO

F1: The Movie

Brad Pitt plays a former Formula 1 champ trying to make a comeback. Slick racing, high stakes, and a bit of that classic redemption arc.

The Map That Leads to You

Madelyn Cline and KJ Apa meet on a train in Europe and end up changing each other’s lives. If you’re into romantic getaways with emotional drama, this one’s for you.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Pawan Kalyan doing what he does best, big fights, heavy drama, and historical action. Telugu film fans, take note.

The Summer I Turned Pretty – Season 3

Belly’s wedding is coming up, but she still hasn’t picked between Conrad and Jeremiah. Lots of love triangles and teenage chaos.

JIOHOTSTAR

Bigg Boss Season 19

New season, same madness. Salman Khan’s back hosting. Expect fights, flirting, drama, and everything else this show lives for.

Peacemaker – Season 2

John Cena’s antihero faces versions of himself from other timelines. It’s bold, it’s bizarre, and honestly, it works.

NETFLIX

Rivers of Fate

Set deep in the Amazon. A kidnapping pulls three strangers into a wild survival story. Dark, emotional, and unpredictable.

Fall for Me

Romantic getaway turns into something more sinister. A woman visits her sister and ends up entangled with a mysterious man. Drama with a dark twist.

Maa

Kajol plays a mother fighting off evil to save her daughter. Supernatural horror with a strong emotional core. Not your average scary movie.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

A French chef ends up in ancient Korea, somehow. Now she’s cooking royal meals in the Joseon era for a picky king. It’s quirky, cute, and a total vibe if you like Korean dramas.

