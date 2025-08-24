LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > OTT Releases On Netflix, Prime Video & JioHotstar This Weekend: What to Watch (Aug 23–25, 2025)

OTT Releases On Netflix, Prime Video & JioHotstar This Weekend: What to Watch (Aug 23–25, 2025)

This weekend brings fresh OTT releases across Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Netflix. From thrilling action and gripping drama to heartfelt romance and quirky comedies, there’s something new for every taste. Dive into intense stories, emotional journeys, and unexpected twists,all ready to stream now.

Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Netflix serve up a weekend packed with action
Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Netflix serve up a weekend packed with action

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 24, 2025 12:01:52 IST

From Brad Pitt’s high-octane ‘F1: The Movie’ to the quirky Korean drama ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ and the much-awaited return of ‘Peacemaker Season 2’, this weekend is packed with fresh OTT drops. Whether you’re in the mood for action, romance, drama, or something completely unexpected, there’s something new for everyone.

Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Netflix serve up a weekend packed with action

PRIME VIDEO

F1: The Movie
 Brad Pitt plays a former Formula 1 champ trying to make a comeback. Slick racing, high stakes, and a bit of that classic redemption arc.

The Map That Leads to You
 Madelyn Cline and KJ Apa meet on a train in Europe and end up changing each other’s lives. If you’re into romantic getaways with emotional drama, this one’s for you.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu
 Pawan Kalyan doing what he does best,  big fights, heavy drama, and historical action. Telugu film fans, take note.

The Summer I Turned Pretty – Season 3
 Belly’s wedding is coming up, but she still hasn’t picked between Conrad and Jeremiah. Lots of love triangles and teenage chaos.

JIOHOTSTAR

Bigg Boss Season 19
 New season, same madness. Salman Khan’s back hosting. Expect fights, flirting, drama, and everything else this show lives for.

Peacemaker – Season 2
 John Cena’s antihero faces versions of himself from other timelines. It’s bold, it’s bizarre, and honestly, it works.

NETFLIX

Rivers of Fate
 Set deep in the Amazon. A kidnapping pulls three strangers into a wild survival story. Dark, emotional, and unpredictable.

Fall for Me
 Romantic getaway turns into something more sinister. A woman visits her sister and ends up entangled with a mysterious man. Drama with a dark twist.

Maa
 Kajol plays a mother fighting off evil to save her daughter. Supernatural horror with a strong emotional core. Not your average scary movie.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty
 A French chef ends up in ancient Korea, somehow. Now she’s cooking royal meals in the Joseon era for a picky king. It’s quirky, cute, and a total vibe if you like Korean dramas.

Also Read: What’s New to Watch: OTT And Theatrical Releases

Tags: JioHotstarnetflixNew releasesottPrime Videostreaming

RELATED News

Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Bigg Boss 19 Inside House Photos: Salman Khan Unveils Stunning ‘Cabin in the Woods’ Themed House
Sopranos Star Jerry Adler Dies At 96: Broadway Veteran Who Captivated Stage And Screen
Mini Mathur Slams Paparazzo For Zooming on Kajol: ‘She Doesn’t Owe You Eternal Youth’

LATEST NEWS

Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Launches Soon: Here’s What Every Investor NEEDS To Know
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
Current Infraprojects SME IPO Drops On Aug 26: Planning To Invest Or Will Drop Out?
Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack
Visiting Vietnam Vice President, Nepal PM Oli Hold Talks to Deepen Relations
Vikran Engineering IPO Is Coming: Here’s Why You Might Want To Pay Attention
Inside ICE Expansion: How the US Federal Agency Is Scaling Up and Training New Agents
OTT Releases On Netflix, Prime Video & JioHotstar This Weekend: What to Watch (Aug 23–25, 2025)

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

OTT Releases On Netflix, Prime Video & JioHotstar This Weekend: What to Watch (Aug 23–25, 2025)

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

OTT Releases On Netflix, Prime Video & JioHotstar This Weekend: What to Watch (Aug 23–25, 2025)
OTT Releases On Netflix, Prime Video & JioHotstar This Weekend: What to Watch (Aug 23–25, 2025)
OTT Releases On Netflix, Prime Video & JioHotstar This Weekend: What to Watch (Aug 23–25, 2025)
OTT Releases On Netflix, Prime Video & JioHotstar This Weekend: What to Watch (Aug 23–25, 2025)

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?