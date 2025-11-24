OTT Releases This Week (24-30 Nov 2025): Top New Movies & Web Series Dropping on Netflix, Prime Video & More

This week, streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and Apple TV+ will debut new movies and series -including comedy and drama.

Here are a few highlights on Netflix

The highly anticipated Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1 will début on the final season. As Eleven and her friends meet new challenges, expect more mystery and supernatural moments.

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age will drop on November 24. The stand-up special will be showcasing Hart’s comedy as he performs in this global special.

A romantic-comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, will be available to stream on November 27. The film stars both Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

And finally, here are some other releases you may be interested in:

Jingle Bell Heist (rom-com, Nov 26)

Aaryan (crime-thriller, Nov 28)

The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo (documentary, Nov 28)

Prime Video Highlights

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 (Hindi) is streaming on November 27 and other titles hit streaming during the week.

Hotstar, ZEE5 & Apple TV+

Born Hungry (JioHotstar, Nov 28) follows a chef’s journey, offering motivation and food.

Regai (ZEE5, Nov 28) crime series based on a mystery investigation.

Raktabeej 2 (ZEE5, Nov 28) is about political thriller.

Prehistoric Planet Season 3 on Apple TV+, goes back to the Ice Age.

Family & Documentary

Missing: Dead or Alive? Season 2, Netflix is back with true crime stories.

