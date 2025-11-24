LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > OTT Releases This Week (24-30 Nov 2025): Top New Movies & Web Series Dropping on Netflix, Prime Video & More

OTT Releases This Week (24-30 Nov 2025): Top New Movies & Web Series Dropping on Netflix, Prime Video & More

Discover all the top OTT releases streaming this week (24–30 Nov 2025) on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, JioCinema, and Sony LIV. Check out the latest movies and web series in an easy-to-read guide.

OTT Releases This Week (24-30 Nov 2025): Top New Movies & Web Series Dropping on Netflix, Prime Video & More

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 24, 2025 13:15:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

OTT Releases This Week (24-30 Nov 2025): Top New Movies & Web Series Dropping on Netflix, Prime Video & More

This week, streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and Apple TV+ will debut new movies and series -including comedy and drama.

Here are a few highlights on Netflix

The highly anticipated Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1 will début on the final season. As Eleven and her friends meet new challenges, expect more mystery and supernatural moments.

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age will drop on November 24. The stand-up special will be showcasing Hart’s comedy as he performs in this global special. 

A romantic-comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, will be available to stream on November 27. The film stars both Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

And finally, here are some other releases you may be interested in: 

Jingle Bell Heist (rom-com, Nov 26) 

Aaryan (crime-thriller, Nov 28) 

The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo (documentary, Nov 28)

Prime Video Highlights

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 (Hindi) is streaming on November 27 and other titles hit streaming during the week. 

Hotstar, ZEE5 & Apple TV+

Born Hungry (JioHotstar, Nov 28) follows a chef’s journey, offering motivation and food. 

Regai (ZEE5, Nov 28) crime series based on a mystery investigation. 

Raktabeej 2 (ZEE5, Nov 28) is about political thriller.

Prehistoric Planet Season 3 on Apple TV+, goes back to the Ice Age. 

 Family & Documentary

Missing: Dead or Alive? Season 2, Netflix is back with true crime stories. 

ALSO READ: Zee Tamil Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 5 Grand Finale 2025: Winner, Cash Prize & Star Performances

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 1:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Hotstar weekly releasesJioCinema new movieslatest web series 2025new movies on NetflixOTT releases this weekOTT update 2025Prime Video new releasesSony LIV releasesweekly OTT guidewhat to watch this weekZee5 new shows

OTT Releases This Week (24-30 Nov 2025): Top New Movies & Web Series Dropping on Netflix, Prime Video & More

Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Finalised Today: Check Your Shares And Refunds, Step-By-Step Process

OTT Releases This Week (24-30 Nov 2025): Top New Movies & Web Series Dropping on Netflix, Prime Video & More

OTT Releases This Week (24-30 Nov 2025): Top New Movies & Web Series Dropping on Netflix, Prime Video & More

