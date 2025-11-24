Zee Tamil Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 5 Grand Finale 2025: Winner, Cash Prize & Star Performances

On November 23, 2025, Susanthica won the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors Season 5 title. During the course of the season, she amazed viewers with her beautiful singing. Susanthica managed to beat out tough finalists this season.

Cash Prize and Rewards

Susanthica was awarded ₹15 lakh and a dream home by the sponsors, MP Developers. These reward makes the victory all the more special and doors will open for her in playback singing and live shows.

Grand Finale Event

The grand finale occurred at the Chennai Indoor Stadium in front of more than 5,000 live fans watching the event, which was then subsequently broadcast live on Zee Tamil and also on ZEE5 app for many more to watch online.

Star Performers

The performance featured Susanthica, Sapesan, Chinnu Senthamilan, Pavithra, Sreehari, and Shivani performing songs from classical, folk, and film music traditions, along with guest performances of popular judges playback singers Srinivas and Shweta Mohan.

Season Highlights

We have musicians who are older and are very versatile and showed lots of musical talent. A combination of judges’ scores and popular vote provided a thrilling and fair leave. The grand finale was a memorable night of beautiful live music filled with great emotions and pure celebration.

