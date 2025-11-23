When Did Naga Chaitanya First Meet Sobhita Dhulipala? Telugu Superstar Was Married To This Actress When He Fell In Love With The Supermodel

On November 23, 2025, Sobhita Dhulipala posted a touching picture of her partner, Naga Chaitanya, on his 39th birthday. She was in an orange saree and jacket, and was turning around to check on the zip which he was helping with, in a moment of candidness from their holiday. Captioning it, “Happy birthday, lover,” the post became viral before long, with fans commenting about their chemistry and authenticity.









Relationship Timeline: From Early Encounters To Now Engagement

Here is the timeline of their relationship from first interactions to now engagement:

Phase 1 – Rumors Begin

After Chaitanya publicly announced his separation from his first wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu (in October 2021) rumormongering began about both his relationships with Sobhita. In January 2022, they were reported to be photographed leaving his home in Hyderabad in December 2021.

First Public Sightings & Holidays Abroad

In March 2023, Sobhita was photographed in the background of a photo of Chaitanya dining in London fuelling more of the dating speculation. Apparently, their friendship became more serious on that vacation. In April, they were seen safari together indirectly by posting the next day of their respective vacations, with Sobhita posting photos of animals, and Chaitanya posting photos of sunset views taken at the same properties. Then, they went to Europe, and once again photos of them vacationing together appeared.

Engagement & Wedding

The engagement was officially announced on August 8, 2024 by Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, at a ceremony in Hyderabad. Later in the year, they married on December 4, 2024, during a traditional wedding ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

How They Met & Fell in Love

While we can’t share the exact first meeting, the couple has mentioned the connection sparked over DMs on social media. Chaitanya mentioned she had slid into his DMs on Instagram and Sobhita even said that in April 2022, Chaitanya flew out just to meet her for breakfast in Mumbai.

Before the Love Story: Chaitanya’s Previous Engagement

Before Sobhita entered Chaitanya’s life, he was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He married her in October 2017 and they parted ways in October 2021. After the separation and being single for some time, Chaitanya and Sobitha developed their friendship into their current relationship.

This article is based on publicly available information from news sources and social media. All opinions and interpretations are for informational purposes and do not represent the views of the celebrities mentioned.

