LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > When Did Naga Chaitanya First Meet Sobhita Dhulipala? Telugu Superstar Was Married To This Actress When He Fell In Love With The Supermodel

When Did Naga Chaitanya First Meet Sobhita Dhulipala? Telugu Superstar Was Married To This Actress When He Fell In Love With The Supermodel

Sobhita Dhulipala wishes ‘lover’ Naga Chaitanya on his 39th birthday. Explore their relationship timeline from first meeting to engagement and wedding.

When Did Naga Chaitanya First Meet Sobhita Dhulipala? Telugu Superstar Was Married To This Actress When He Fell In Love With The Supermodel

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 23, 2025 14:42:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

When Did Naga Chaitanya First Meet Sobhita Dhulipala? Telugu Superstar Was Married To This Actress When He Fell In Love With The Supermodel

On November 23, 2025, Sobhita Dhulipala posted a touching picture of her partner, Naga Chaitanya, on his 39th birthday. She was in an orange saree and jacket, and was turning around to check on the zip which he was helping with, in a moment of candidness from their holiday. Captioning it, “Happy birthday, lover,” the post became viral before long, with fans commenting about their chemistry and authenticity.




Relationship Timeline: From Early Encounters To Now Engagement

Here is the timeline of their relationship from first interactions to now engagement:

Phase 1 – Rumors Begin

After Chaitanya publicly announced his separation from his first wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu (in October 2021) rumormongering began about both his relationships with Sobhita. In January 2022, they were reported to be photographed leaving his home in Hyderabad in December 2021. 

First Public Sightings & Holidays Abroad

In March 2023, Sobhita was photographed in the background of a photo of Chaitanya dining in London fuelling more of the dating speculation. Apparently, their friendship became more serious on that vacation. In April, they were seen safari together indirectly by posting the next day of their respective vacations, with Sobhita posting photos of animals, and Chaitanya posting photos of sunset views taken at the same properties. Then, they went to Europe, and once again photos of them vacationing together appeared.

Engagement & Wedding

The engagement was officially announced on August 8, 2024 by Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, at a ceremony in Hyderabad. Later in the year, they married on December 4, 2024, during a traditional wedding ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

How They Met & Fell in Love

While we can’t share the exact first meeting, the couple has mentioned the connection sparked over DMs on social media. Chaitanya mentioned she had slid into his DMs on Instagram and Sobhita even said that in April 2022, Chaitanya flew out just to meet her for breakfast in Mumbai. 

Before the Love Story: Chaitanya’s Previous Engagement

Before Sobhita entered Chaitanya’s life, he was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He married her in October 2017 and they parted ways in October 2021. After the separation and being single for some time, Chaitanya and Sobitha developed their friendship into their current relationship. 

This article is based on publicly available information from news sources and social media. All opinions and interpretations are for informational purposes and do not represent the views of the celebrities mentioned.

ALSO READ: Who Is Thanuja Puttaswamy? Age, Marital Status & Net Worth – All You Need to Know

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 2:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: celebrity romance timelineNaga ChaitanyaNaga Chaitanya birthdayNaga Chaitanya engagementNaga Chaitanya relationshipNaga Chaitanya weddingSobhita DhulipalaSobhita Dhulipala birthday postSobhita Dhulipala loverTelugu celebrities

RELATED News

Done With Stranger Things? Enjoy These Five Thrilling Movies That Blend Mystery, Horror, And Supernatural Twists You Can’t Miss

Is S S Rajamouli’s Varanasi Based On A Real Story? Mahesh Babu Starrer Promises Epic Drama and Unseen Suspense!

Who Is Raj Arjun? Actor’s Daughter Sara Arjun Is All Set To Star In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Played This Iconic Role With Aamir Khan

‘Bollywood Can’t Afford Me’: Varanasi Star Mahesh Babu Once Sparked A Row Over Rejecting Hindi Movies, Is Now Working With This Bollywood Star

Deepika Padukone’s Fan Wants To See Her In Another Rom-Com With Ex-Ranbir Kapoor, You Will Be Shocked To Know How She Reacted

LATEST NEWS

Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde’s PA’s Wife Allegedly Dies By Suicide, Family Points To Harassment

Big Travel Update For Passengers: Last-Minute Flight Cancellations May Soon Cost Less? Here’s What We Know

More Than 20 Children Admitted To Hospital Over Breathing Issues In Air Pollution: Rajasthan

‘Ghar Pe Khel Rahe Ho Kya?’ Rishabh Pant Loses Cool At Kuldeep Yadav During India Vs South Africa 2nd Test After Umpire Issues Final Warning For THIS Reason

When Did Naga Chaitanya First Meet Sobhita Dhulipala? Telugu Superstar Was Married To This Actress When He Fell In Love With The Supermodel

Sikkim Tragedy: 3 Wedding Guests Killed As Traveller Crashes Into Parked Truck On Jorethang–Siliguri Route

IPL 2026 Mega Auction: These Four All Rounders Likely To Trigger Massive Bidding Wars

Centre Plans To Snatch Chandigarh From Punjab? Here’s Why Article 240 Plan Triggers United Protest

‘It Will Take Three Years To Complete’: TMC Leader’s Babri Masjid Foundation Remark Fuels Political Tensions In Bengal, BJP Reacts

Hyderabad Shock: Man, Wife & Daughter Found Dead by Hanging Inside Home; Probe Intensifies

When Did Naga Chaitanya First Meet Sobhita Dhulipala? Telugu Superstar Was Married To This Actress When He Fell In Love With The Supermodel

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

When Did Naga Chaitanya First Meet Sobhita Dhulipala? Telugu Superstar Was Married To This Actress When He Fell In Love With The Supermodel

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

When Did Naga Chaitanya First Meet Sobhita Dhulipala? Telugu Superstar Was Married To This Actress When He Fell In Love With The Supermodel
When Did Naga Chaitanya First Meet Sobhita Dhulipala? Telugu Superstar Was Married To This Actress When He Fell In Love With The Supermodel
When Did Naga Chaitanya First Meet Sobhita Dhulipala? Telugu Superstar Was Married To This Actress When He Fell In Love With The Supermodel
When Did Naga Chaitanya First Meet Sobhita Dhulipala? Telugu Superstar Was Married To This Actress When He Fell In Love With The Supermodel

QUICK LINKS