Home > Entertainment > Who Is Thanuja Puttaswamy? Age, Marital Status & Net Worth – All You Need to Know

Who Is Thanuja Puttaswamy? Age, Marital Status & Net Worth – All You Need to Know

Discover who Thanuja Puttaswamy is—her age, early life, career in Kannada and Telugu television, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 journey, marital status, and estimated net worth in 2025. Get all key details in simple language.

Who Is Thanuja Puttaswamy? Age, Marital Status & Net Worth – All You Need to Know

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 23, 2025 12:29:31 IST

Who Is Thanuja Puttaswamy? Age, Marital Status & Net Worth – All You Need to Know

Thanuja Puttaswamy (or Thanuja Gowda) is a well-known actress in South Indian television and film, particularly in the Telugu and Kannada television serials. She is currently making her debut in Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Early Life & Education

Thanuja was born on March 5, 1992, in Bangalore, Karnataka, and brought up in a middle-class family. Her father Puttaswamy is a businessman, and her mother Savithri was a housewife. Thanuja has two sisters, Anuja and Pooja, who are older than her.

Career Highlights

Thanuja’s foray into movies started in 2013 with a Kannada horror movie named 6-5=2. The film was subsequently dubbed into Telugu. She gained more popularity with her character Parvati in the Telugu serial Mudda Mandaram, which ran for over 1500 episodes, apart from her participation in the Tamil serial Siva Manasula Sakhti, and a Telugu soap Agnipariksha. She won the public over as a “celebrity” via Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Age and Personal Life

Thanuja Puttaswamy is 33 years old as of 2025, still unmarried, and keeps to herself regarding her relationships and social life, preferring to focus on her acting life.

Net Worth and Income Sources

Her net worth is estimated to fall somewhere between ₹1.5 crore to ₹2 crore as of 2025. Her increased popularity continues to rise due to her television serials, reality shows, and brand endorsements. She has made the most income from that area in her career.

Interesting Facts  

Thanuja is fluent in Kannada, Telugu, and English.  

Her hobbies include dancing, travelling, and reading. 

After her participation in Bigg Boss Telugu 9, she drew huge public attention and became a star.  

Thanuja Puttaswamy still wins over the viewers with her amazing acting in the Indian television.

This article is based on publicly available information and media reports. Exact personal or financial details may vary, and readers are advised to verify independently before drawing conclusions.

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 12:29 PM IST
Who Is Thanuja Puttaswamy? Age, Marital Status & Net Worth – All You Need to Know

Who Is Thanuja Puttaswamy? Age, Marital Status & Net Worth – All You Need to Know

QUICK LINKS