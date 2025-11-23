Madhuri Dixit Steals the Show Dancing to ‘Dola Re Dola’ at Netra Mantena’s Udaipur Wedding

Madhuri Dixit captivated the mehendi ceremony with a classic performance of her famous song “Dola Re Dola” from the film Devdas. Dressed in a luxurious green lehenga-choli and pink dupatta, she performed the familiar hook step with elegance and vibrant energy.

Many Fans Miss Aishwarya Rai

Her beautiful performance retroactively stirred feelings for many of her fans, including expressions from fans that they wished Aishwarya Rai had been there as well, just as in the movie.

More Songs, More Energy

The iconic actress didn’t stop at one song, as she followed with a performance on “Dholida.” She also performed “Jai Ho would be hard to separate from the overwhelming energy she brought to the stage with her unique signature dance style, ultimately culminating with a great performance on “Rangilo Maaro Dholna.”





Star Power and Celebration

The mehendi night was star studded. Dia Mirza hosted and the one and only Nora Fatehi brought the crowd to its feet, dancing with wild sensuality, but the wedding didn’t stop there. Other Bollywood stars attended and it is an event to remember.

Madhuri’s dance performance is now viral on social media. Her fans praised her grace and emotion as a dancer/as she displays why she is cherished as a dancer in Bollywood.

This article is based on publicly available information and social media visuals. All names, performances, and event details belong to their respective owners. The content is for informational purposes only.

