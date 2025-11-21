OTT Releases This Week: From The Family Man to Ziddi Ishq – Top New Movies & Web Series on All Major Streaming Platforms

This week’s OTT offering features some great new movies, series, docuseries and regional releases on the major OTT platforms. There’s action, romance, family dramas and everything else to check out below in chronological order of release between November 17–23, 2025.

The Family Man – Season 3

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: November 22, 2025

One of the most awaited series of 2025 comes back with Manoj Bajpayee reprising the role of Srikant Tiwari. It promises more action, more drama and more emotional moments as Srikant takes on a new threat to the nation, while taking on the life of a chaotic family.

Homebound

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: November 21, 2025

A gentle, emotional family drama exploring relationships and the possibility of reconnecting with each other. If you like slow-moving, sincere family dramas, this works well.

Dining with the Kapoors (Docu-Special)

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: November 20, 2025

This docu-special takes a look at the Kapoor dining table and surrounding tender moments, nostalgia and sweet conversations with the Kapoor family.

Ziddi Ishq

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: November 18, 2025

A new romance and drama that features passion that turns to heartbreak and emotional twists to keep it all interesting and engaging. So if you are an audience who enjoy stories about youthful love and are interested in watching the new series Ziddi Ishq, then it’s the right show for you.

The Bengal Files

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: November 19, 2025

A political drama with multilayers that explores power battles, the politics of corruption, and complex characters. This one is for the thrill-seekers.

Bison (South Indian Film)

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: November 17, 2025

A sports drama from the South India underdog story about an athlete. Emotional, impactful, and inspiring.

Nadu Center

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: November 20, 2025

A suspense driven series with twists and secrets that reveal slow throughout each episode.

What Should You Watch First?

If you want action & thrill – the obvious first choice is The Family Man 3.

If you want romance – Ziddi Ishq is the best option.

If you want family vibes – Dining with the Kapoors is the best option.

If you want regional films – Bison or Shades of Life will surely impress.

The information provided about OTT releases, movies, and web series is for general informational purposes only. Release dates and content may change as per official announcements.