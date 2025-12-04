Palak Muchhal Gives Big Update On Palaash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Delayed Wedding: ‘I Think The Families Have…’

At last, the vocalist Palak Muchhal has come forward and shared with the world the enormous rumor and media commotion that accompanied the endless delay of her brother Palaash Muchhal’s nuptials to the cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Nowhere was the wedding, which initially was set for November 23, but it was abruptly called off after Smriti’s father, Shriniwas Mandhana, experienced a health crisis; he was taken to the hospital.

The Bride’s sister Palak recognized the ordeal and, representing the families, requested the public and media to let them alone during this delicate and difficult time. She pointed out that both families are going through a lot emotionally, and they are coping by prioritizing the health and recovery of their relatives.

This announcement came at a time when there was a lot of digital speculation; especially after Smriti had taken down her pre-wedding posts on social media that people thought that she and the cricketer were no longer together, which led to this. Palak’s statement intends to pacify the unrest by stating that the reason for the delay is purely health-related.

Health Emergency Delays Nuptials

The wedding date was changed because of a medical emergency in the Mandhana family. Smriti’s father was rushed to the hospital with heart-related issues just a few hours before the rituals in Sangli were scheduled to begin. The bride-to-be, Palaash Muchhal, was then under stress and worried about the whole matter which caused his hospitalization right after due to stress-induced viral symptoms and acidity.

The good news is that both have already been released and are recovering. The families were convinced by this double health scare to delay the ceremony. Amita Muchhal, the mother of Palaash, later confirmed that the wedding has not been cancelled, saying the couple is under emotional pressure but the marriage will happen “very soon.” Palak’s early confirmation on Instagram, where she only said the wedding was “on hold” because of Smriti’s father’s health, was the very first official communication, trying to put an end to the wild and unfounded gossip.

Social Media Speculation and Privacy Plea

The abrupt transition from the once-in-a-lifetime social media content to complete silence, which was also marked by the removal of pre-wedding posts from Smriti and her teammates, led to a massive speculation on social media and other platforms. The public was very fast to draw their own conclusions, and some even went as far as to invent completely groundless rumors about other people.

Palak Muchhal, subsequently in an interview, asserted that it is essential to “have faith in positivity” since it has been a “very, very difficult period” for both families. Indirectly, the couple responded to the continuous scrutiny on them by putting an ‘evil eye’ emoji in their Instagram bios, a gesture that many saw as an attempt to drive away negative energy and attention. The families remain concentrated on stabilization of health and have not yet confirmed any rumors about the new wedding date, stating that the event is still postponed indefinitely.

