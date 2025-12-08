LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Netflix bid japan china Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case Bhojpuri Actor Netflix bid japan china Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case Bhojpuri Actor Netflix bid japan china Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case Bhojpuri Actor Netflix bid japan china Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case Bhojpuri Actor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Netflix bid japan china Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case Bhojpuri Actor Netflix bid japan china Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case Bhojpuri Actor Netflix bid japan china Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case Bhojpuri Actor Netflix bid japan china Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case Bhojpuri Actor
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Paramount Stuns With Massive $108-Billion Counter Bid For Warner Bros After Netflix’s Surprising $72-Billion Offer Shocker, Here’s What Happens Next

Paramount Stuns With Massive $108-Billion Counter Bid For Warner Bros After Netflix’s Surprising $72-Billion Offer Shocker, Here’s What Happens Next

Paramount has launched a $108-billion hostile takeover bid for Warner Bros Discovery, directly challenging Netflix’s earlier $72-billion accepted offer. Paramount promises higher cash returns and fewer regulatory hurdles, pitching a full-company acquisition that could reshape Hollywood’s power structure.

Paramount’s $108-Billion Hostile Bid Upsets Netflix’s Warner Bros Deal (Pc: X)
Paramount’s $108-Billion Hostile Bid Upsets Netflix’s Warner Bros Deal (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 8, 2025 22:33:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Paramount Stuns With Massive $108-Billion Counter Bid For Warner Bros After Netflix’s Surprising $72-Billion Offer Shocker, Here’s What Happens Next

A Hollywood titan’s fight has taken a dramatic turn as Paramount made a huge hostile takeover bid of $108 billion for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), which is a direct challenge against the $72 billion Netflix proposal that was previously accepted. This offer, made in cash for the entire WBD, along with its cable networks, which are very profitable, disrupts Netflix’s plan to only buy studio and streaming assets quite significantly.

Paramount has made this announcement just a few days after Netflix seemed to have the deal secured and wants to convince the WBD shareholders by saying that its offer is the best and that there is a less complicated and more certain route to completion amidst the increasing antitrust scrutiny over the Netflix-WBD merger.

Bid Dynamics and Shareholder Value

Paramount’s counter-offer is a cash-only tender for $30 per share, which is a huge increase from Netflix’s offer that valued WBD’s assets at around $27.75 per share. This variance equates to billions of dollars in extra immediate return for investors. Paramount is hoping that its financial strength and the full-corporate scope of its offer will influence investors’ opinions.

Also, Paramount’s offer is aimed at the whole WBD portfolio, which includes the studios, the streaming service, and the well-known Global Networks division (with CNN, Discovery, and TBS) that Netflix’s $72 billion equity deal specifically avoided. The totality of the approach is considered to be a tactical advantage that makes WBD stay as a single conglomerate of media voices.

Regulatory Hurdles and Industry Consolidation

One of the main arguments of Paramount lies in the regulatory uncertainty about the Netflix bid. Experts and politicians in the industry have already voiced their concerns about antitrust issues that could arise from the merger of Netflix, the largest subscription video service in the world, with Warner Bros, and its HBO Max platform, creating a dominant player in the market. 

Paramount claims that its acquisition of the entire company would come with less immediate regulatory obstacles, the reasoning being that a joint Paramount-WBD entity would result in a more balanced competition in Hollywood.

Netflix, even with these difficulties, has expressed great confidence in getting the regulatory nod through a hefty break-up fee that the company has incorporated in its contract with WBD. At this point, the outcome rests on how the WBD board will react to this aggressive, all-cash premium and the intricate network of regulatory approvals.

Also Read: Avengers Endgame Set for Re-Release: Will The Box-Office ‘Marvel’ Dethrone Avatar and Reclaim No.1 Worldwide? Explained

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 10:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3Netflix bidparamountWarner Bros Discovery

RELATED News

Telugu Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Akhanda 2’ Postponed Again; Fans Demand Release On December 12

Dhurandhar’s Take On Vintage Songs, Social Media Calls It ‘Banger Album’

Who Is Sunaina Yella? Meet South Indian Actress Linked To Emirati Content Creator Khalid Al Ameri

Who Is Uzair Baloch? Ruthless Pakistani Gangster Who Played Football With Severed Heads, Now Portrayed In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Who Is Manju Warrier? Actor Dileep Blames Ex-Wife For Conspiracy Right After Getting Acquitted, ‘I Am The Real Victim’

LATEST NEWS

Paramount Stuns With Massive $108-Billion Counter Bid For Warner Bros After Netflix’s Surprising $72-Billion Offer Shocker, Here’s What Happens Next

Meet The Dalit Entrepreneur Who Rose From Selling Discarded Coal To Running A ₹50 Crore-Plus Tile Business

Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Fled To Thailand Hours After Fire Killed 25, Here’s What We Know

Big Business Move: Virat Kohli Invests ₹40 Crore In Agilitas For Minority Stake, Sells One8 To Bengaluru Startup

Who Is Mir Yar Baloch? Baloch Leader Slams Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar For ‘Misrepresenting Balochistan’: ‘We Never Celebrated 26/11’

Days After Shanghai Airport Row, MEA Issues Big Statement, Asks China To Assure Indian Travellers Won’t Be Targeted

Merino Brings ‘The Art of Material Living’ to Life at the Architectural Digest Design Show 2025 in Mumbai & Hyderabad

Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.6 Jolts Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

Y2B Launches Women-Led Growth Initiatives to Strengthen India’s Real Estate Ecosystem

Why Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu Has Been Suspended From Congress? Here’s How A Political Storm Erupted In Punjab

Paramount Stuns With Massive $108-Billion Counter Bid For Warner Bros After Netflix’s Surprising $72-Billion Offer Shocker, Here’s What Happens Next

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Paramount Stuns With Massive $108-Billion Counter Bid For Warner Bros After Netflix’s Surprising $72-Billion Offer Shocker, Here’s What Happens Next

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Paramount Stuns With Massive $108-Billion Counter Bid For Warner Bros After Netflix’s Surprising $72-Billion Offer Shocker, Here’s What Happens Next
Paramount Stuns With Massive $108-Billion Counter Bid For Warner Bros After Netflix’s Surprising $72-Billion Offer Shocker, Here’s What Happens Next
Paramount Stuns With Massive $108-Billion Counter Bid For Warner Bros After Netflix’s Surprising $72-Billion Offer Shocker, Here’s What Happens Next
Paramount Stuns With Massive $108-Billion Counter Bid For Warner Bros After Netflix’s Surprising $72-Billion Offer Shocker, Here’s What Happens Next

QUICK LINKS