Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share Pregnancy News, Fans Say: ‘Pari Is Going To Have Baby!’

In a charming twist of events that has won the hearts of millions, actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha have declared they are anticipating their first child. The couple who got married on September 24, 2023, celebrated this wonderful news on their posts in social networks. Their announcement, along with a photo of cake saying, 1 + 1 = 3 and a video of them walking hand-in-hand has received an outpouring of love and congratulations in both worlds of entertainment and politics alike.

This good news represents a momentous occasion, a brand-new beginning which signifies another aspect to their already glorified marriage.

The Journey of Parineeti – Raghav Love and Marriage

This love story of Parineeti and Raghav started with small hint but ended up in one of the most discussed wedding of the last year. They too courted each other secretly and they had a respect and a deep connection with each other making the once incompatible worlds of Bollywood and power collide. Their wedding in May 2023 in Kapurthala House, New Delhi was a large-scale ceremony that elegantly achieved a fusion of the conventional practices and contemporary notions.

Their wedding, which was held in the beautiful city of Udaipur, was a fantasy like event and took everyone by surprise, expressing how devoted they are to each other, their families and their wedding. Their story, the progression of the two people to becoming husband and wife, is such a romantic story full of colors.

Fans and Celebrities React with Joy

The excitement of the news of Parineeti and Raghav being pregnant has swept across social media and fans and fellow celebrities have inundated their post with loving comments. Lots of fans described that they shed tears of joy through the news. Such remarks as “Congratulations Pari, little Pari ke liye” and “Omgggggg I have tears of happiness.

We felt inwardly something was about to happen. I can not believe this The congratulations were so numerous, and so hasty were they to express it after hearing of it, that we could not believe our own ears: nor had not been able to be greater.

