Paul Mario Day, Original Iron Maiden Vocalist, Dies at 69 — A Founding Voice Remembered

Paul Mario Day, the founding vocalist of Iron Maiden, has passed away at age 69. His death was confirmed on July 29, 2025, by his former groups and bandmates. He died peacefully at his home in Australia after a battle with cancer.

From Maiden Beginnings to Metal Trailblazer: Day’s Early Exit and Lasting Impact

At just 19 years old, Day was recruited in late 1975 by bassist Steve Harris as Iron Maiden’s original lead singer. He performed on the band’s first-ever show on May 1, 1976, at St Nicholas Hall in Poplar, London an event that marked the beginning of a legendary career path for the group. Less than a year later, in October 1976, he was asked to leave due to concerns over him not very confident on stage and how he lacked the charisma then required for the role.

After leaving Iron Maiden, Day went on to shape the New Wave of British Heavy Metal. He fronted the band More, delivering powerhouse performances on their acclaimed 1981 album Warhead and appearing at the legendary 1981 Monsters of Rock festival at Castle Donington alongside AC/DC, Whitesnake, and Def Leppard.

Legacy Beyond Maiden: A Voice That Resonated Across Continents

In the mid‑1980s, he moved to Australia and later joined a reformed version of Sweet in 1985. Guitarist Andy Scott and drummer Mick Tucker noted that Day’s live performances—particularly the London Marquee shows—yielded a live album, DVD, and international success. They remembered his voice as one that “has stood the test of time.” MORE’s current singer, Mike Freeland, described Day as a “bloody great vocalist” and pledged to carry on playing his music in tribute.

Iron Maiden released a touching statement, describing Day as “a lovely individual and good friend” while extending condolences to his wife Cecily and friends around the globe.

Although Paul Mario Day’s tenure in Iron Maiden was short, his influence on heavy metal and rock is indisputable.

