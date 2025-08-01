Home > Entertainment > Paul Mario Day, Original Iron Maiden Vocalist, Dies at 69 — A Founding Voice Remembered

Paul Mario Day, Original Iron Maiden Vocalist, Dies at 69 — A Founding Voice Remembered

Paul Mario Day, Iron Maiden’s original vocalist, died at 69. Though his time with the band was brief, he helped launch their legendary career. He later led the band More and performed internationally. Remembered for his powerful voice and lasting impact on heavy metal, he is mourned by fans and friends worldwide.

Iron Maiden
Iron Maiden

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 1, 2025 01:25:00 IST

Paul Mario Day, the founding vocalist of Iron Maiden, has passed away at age 69. His death was confirmed on July 29, 2025, by his former groups and bandmates. He died peacefully at his home in Australia after a battle with cancer.

From Maiden Beginnings to Metal Trailblazer: Day’s Early Exit and Lasting Impact

At just 19 years old, Day was recruited in late 1975 by bassist Steve Harris as Iron Maiden’s original lead singer. He performed on the band’s first-ever show on May 1, 1976, at St Nicholas Hall in Poplar, London an event that marked the beginning of a legendary career path for the group. Less than a year later, in October 1976, he was asked to leave due to concerns over him not very confident on stage and how he lacked the charisma then required for the role.

After leaving Iron Maiden, Day went on to shape the New Wave of British Heavy Metal. He fronted the band More, delivering powerhouse performances on their acclaimed 1981 album Warhead and appearing at the legendary 1981 Monsters of Rock festival at Castle Donington alongside AC/DC, Whitesnake, and Def Leppard.

Legacy Beyond Maiden: A Voice That Resonated Across Continents

In the mid‑1980s, he moved to Australia and later joined a reformed version of Sweet in 1985. Guitarist Andy Scott and drummer Mick Tucker noted that Day’s live performances—particularly the London Marquee shows—yielded a live album, DVD, and international success. They remembered his voice as one that “has stood the test of time.” MORE’s current singer, Mike Freeland, described Day as a “bloody great vocalist” and pledged to carry on playing his music in tribute.

Iron Maiden released a touching statement, describing Day as “a lovely individual and good friend” while extending condolences to his wife Cecily and friends around the globe.

Although Paul Mario Day’s tenure in Iron Maiden was short, his influence on heavy metal and rock is indisputable.

Also Read: Hotel Sofia: Big Bang Theory Writers Announce Fresh Comedy To NBC’s Newest Sitcom!

Tags: Iron Maidenoriginal vocalistPaul Mario Day

RELATED News

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Facewear: Fashion Forward or ‘Ally McBeal’ Throwback?
You’re in Star-Studded Company: August-Born Celebs & What This Month Has in Store for You
Hansal Mehta Backs Aamir Khan’s YouTube Release Of Sitaare Zameen Par, Says It Deserves Praise, Not Criticism
Bigg Boss 19 Teaser Out: Salman Khan Brings A New Twist With ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ For More Drama And Fun!
Mangaluru Dancer Breaks Records With 170-Hour Bharatanatyam Dance Marathon

LATEST NEWS

German TikToker Noel Robinson Detained In India Over Dance Video Filming Without Permission, Says ‘Still Love India’
National Girlfriends Day 2025: 20+ Gift Ideas, Heartfelt Messages And Images To Share With Your Loved One
Vatican Seals New Deal With Italy to Become World’s First Carbon-Neutral State
OPS Meets Stalin After Quitting BJP-Led NDA: New Alliance In The Making?
Paul Mario Day, Original Iron Maiden Vocalist, Dies at 69 — A Founding Voice Remembered
US and NATO Raise Alarm Over Rising Iranian Threats in Europe and North America
Donald Trump’s Top Aides to Inspect Gaza Food Aid Distribution as Death Toll Rises
‘Kashmir To Kevadia’: Omar Abdullah’s Gujarat Tour Gets PM Modi’s Appreciation
Friend or Foe? U.S. Official Accuses India of Stalling Trade Talks
First War-Injured Gazan Child Arrives in UK for Life-Changing Treatment
Paul Mario Day, Original Iron Maiden Vocalist, Dies at 69 — A Founding Voice Remembered

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Paul Mario Day, Original Iron Maiden Vocalist, Dies at 69 — A Founding Voice Remembered

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Paul Mario Day, Original Iron Maiden Vocalist, Dies at 69 — A Founding Voice Remembered
Paul Mario Day, Original Iron Maiden Vocalist, Dies at 69 — A Founding Voice Remembered
Paul Mario Day, Original Iron Maiden Vocalist, Dies at 69 — A Founding Voice Remembered
Paul Mario Day, Original Iron Maiden Vocalist, Dies at 69 — A Founding Voice Remembered

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?