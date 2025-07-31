Home > Entertainment > Hotel Sofia: Big Bang Theory Writers Announce Fresh Comedy To NBC’s Newest Sitcom!

NBC’s Hotel Sofia, written by Big Bang Theory scribes Maria Ferrari and Andy Gordon, teases a vibrant multi-camera sitcom. Susan Rovner’s Aha Studios fuels this mysterious comedy, with production looming! So are you ready for big laughs? Again!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 31, 2025 15:12:00 IST

A sitcom titled ‘Hotel Sofia’ is currently in the development stage by NBC, which is being created by Maria Ferrari and Andy Gordon, the writers of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, reported Deadline.

According to the outlet, Hotel Sofia will be a multi-camera sitcom that follows the female hotel owner, who dispenses wisdom as she works to rebuild her own life. Susan Rovner is executive producing under her Aha Studios banner. The basic premise of the sitcom features an expatriate who runs a hotel full of American foreign exchange students in Greece. The makers have not revealed the details of the cast yet.

The project marks a reunion of sorts for the three TV veterans. Ferrari and Gordon were writers on The Big Bang Theory at Warner Bros. TV, where Rovner once served as president. Ferrari’s other credits include co-creating and co-running ‘The United States of Al’ and writing for ‘Young Sheldon’ and ‘Call Me Kat’. According to Deadline, Gordon spent the bulk of his career at NBC as writer and producer for ‘Mad About You’, ‘NewsRadio’, ‘Just Shoot Me!’ and ‘DAG’, which he co-created. He went on to create ‘True Jackson’, VP for Nickelodeon and worked on ‘Last Man Standing’ and ‘Modern Family’ for ABC, reported Deadline.

According to the outlet, this is Rovner’s most recent sale for Aha Studios, which she launched last year. She’s already behind a number of high-profile projects, including ‘Barneys New York’, a one-hour drama at MGM Amazon, and the CBS cooking series ‘America’s Culinary Cup’ starring and executive produced by Padma Lakshmi. The fans are eagerly waiting for new updates on the sitcom, which is likely to start production soon.

(With Inputs from ANI)

