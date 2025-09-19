LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Post Malone? All About The Global Superstar Coming To Perform Live In India

Post Malone, the chart-topping global superstar, is set to perform in India for the first time on December 8, 2025, at Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Guwahati, Assam. Known for its hits like Rockstar and Circle, Malone is a Grammy-nominated artist celebrated for his general blending sound and emotional performances. Tickets for the event will go live on September 20, 2025, at 12 p.m. IST via BookMyShow. This highly anticipated concert makes a historical moment for India's music scene and is expected to draw thousands of fans, boosting tourism and positioning Assam as a top cultural destination.

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 19, 2025 20:52:37 IST

Post Malone, one of the most popular and influential artists in today’s music scene, has taken the world by storm with his unique blend of hip-hop, pop, rock, and R&B. Born Austin Richard Post on 4 July 1995 in Syracuse, New York, he gained recognition with his breakout hit White Iverson in 2015. Since then, Malone has become a global icon, known for chart-topping signals like Rockstar, Circles, and Sunflower. His distinctive voice, emotional lyrics, and genre-blending style have earned him multiple Grammy nominations, Billboard Music Awards, and a loyal international fanbase.

Over the years, Post Malone has released several successful albums, including Stoney 2016, Beerbongs and Bentleys 2018, Hollywood’s Bleeding 2019, Twelve Karat Toothache 2022, and his latest project, F1 Trillion 2024. With his ever-evolving sound, he has become one of the most streamed artists globally, making him a defining figure of modern pop culture.

Post Malone’s is India’s debut

In exciting news for his Indian fans, Post Malone is officially set to perform in India for the very first time. The singer will headline a solo concert at Khanapara Veterinary Ground, Guwahati, Assam on December 8, 2025. This performance is part of his ongoing world tour and marks a historic moment for the Indian music scene as Malone’s concerts are known for their electrifying energy and spectacular production value.

Tickets for this much-awaited show will go live on September 20, 2025 at 12 p.m. IST exclusively on BookMyShow. Organizers expect an overwhelming response as fans across India are eager to witness one of the biggest global stars perform live. This event is expected to boost Assam’s growing reputation as a cultural hotspot and is likely to attract music lovers from across the country and neighboring regions.

My Post Malone’s stands out

What sets Post Malone’s apart is his ability to connect emotionally with audiences through deeply personal lyrics and versatile music. His signature look, complete with tattoos and relaxed vibes, complements his relatable personality, making him a favorite among younger audiences. Whether it is a soulful ballad like Circles or a high-energy track like Congratulations, Malone’s performances always leave an unforgettable impact.

Impact Of The India Concert 

Malone’s concert is expected to open doors for more international artists to perform in Northeast India, encouraging tourism and boosting the local economy. It also signifies India’s growing importance in the global live music circuit, showing how international acts now view the country as a vital stop on their tours.

Tags: bookmyshowcircleghuwahatikhanapara veterinary groundpost-malonerockstarsolo

