Pride And Prejudice Teaser OUT: Emma Corrin And Jack Lowden Lead As Lizzy & Darcy — Here’s When And Where To Watch Jane Austen’s OTT Release In India

Pride And Prejudice: A fresh adaptation of the beloved Jane Austen classic is on the way, with Emma Corrin portraying Elizabeth Bennet and Jack Lowden playing Mr. Darcy. The newly released teaser hints at a restrained and emotionally nuanced retelling that focuses on the characters’ inner worlds rather than modern reinterpretations.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 25, 2026 08:58:04 IST

Pride And Prejudice: A fresh adaptation of the beloved Jane Austen classic is on the way, with Emma Corrin portraying Elizabeth Bennet and Jack Lowden playing Mr. Darcy. The newly released teaser hints at a restrained and emotionally nuanced retelling that focuses on the characters’ inner worlds rather than modern reinterpretations.

Pride And Prejudice: Streaming Details And Release Window

The six-part series will stream globally on Netflix in 2026, with Indian audiences also able to watch it upon release. The teaser, unveiled on February 25, has sparked considerable anticipation among period drama fans and literature enthusiasts. While an exact premiere date remains undisclosed, the project is already gaining traction for its faithful approach to Austen’s original narrative.

Faithful Adaptation Of A Timeless Classic

Written by Dolly Alderton, the series aims to stay close to Austen’s text, emphasizing wit, social observation and emotional depth. Promotional notes suggest the creators are prioritizing authenticity over modern embellishments, seeking to capture the essence of the novel while presenting it for contemporary viewers.

The teaser reflects this philosophy. It opens with Elizabeth Bennet on a rooftop beneath a muted English sky, establishing a reflective mood. Brief shots of horseback rides, quiet exchanges and Darcy’s arrival build tension, portraying the relationship through subtle expressions and restrained chemistry.

A brief Regency-era ball sequence reinforces the period setting. Rather than focusing on spectacle, the scene highlights body language and meaningful pauses, hallmarks of the slow-burn romance that defines Elizabeth and Darcy’s journey.

Pride And Prejudice’s Strong Ensemble Cast

The supporting cast enhances the adaptation’s depth. Olivia Colman plays Mrs Bennet, Tanya Reynolds portrays Lydia Bennet, Emily Beecham appears as Jane Bennet, and Jim Broadbent takes on Mr Bennet. The mix of seasoned performers and fresh talent aims to balance authenticity with renewed energy.

Why This Adaptation Matters

This marks the first major screen retelling of Pride and Prejudice in nearly two decades, arriving at a time when classic literature is experiencing renewed popularity on streaming platforms. The series seeks to bridge generational audiences, offering nostalgia for long-time Austen admirers while introducing new viewers to one of fiction’s most enduring love stories.

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 8:58 AM IST
