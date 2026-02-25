Virosh Wedding Turns Cinematic? Rashmika–Vijay Dance Sparks Geetha Govindam Nostalgia, Leaving Fans In Awe!

The highly awaited wedding event of this decade, which people refer to as “The Wedding of VIROSH,” has reached its conclusion since Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda now mark their marriage in Udaipur’s royal city.

The sangeet ceremony, which took place on February 24, 2026, at ITC Mementos, became the most important event for fans who watched from every corner of the world.

The couple who first displayed their romantic connection in 2018’s Geetha Govindam chose to perform a dance that represented their complete artistic path from their first performance until today.

Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale Choreography

The couple at their private Udaipur celebration performed a specially choreographed dance to the popular song “Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale.”

The first collaboration between the two artists established this track as their central musical theme, which made their performance at the sangeet so nostalgic for the guests.

The couple selected this song because it showed their characters developing attraction to each other, while Vijay and Rashmika used it to demonstrate their actual relationship.

The choreography matched the original film’s graceful movements and subtle joyful elements, which served as a loving tribute to the project that started the “VIROSH” movement.

Virosh Wedding Cinematic Legacy

The connection to Geetha Govindam extends beyond just a single song, as the entire sangeet theme seemed to embrace the “timeless” quality the couple has often associated with their early work.

The couple demonstrates their professional relationship as the basis for their personal relationship through their choice to include their film heritage in their wedding customs.

The performance was not only for the guests, according to sources who claimed it served as a private tribute to their seven-year relationship, which began when they worked together as co-stars and ended with their marriage.

Their wedding becomes more than a simple unification of two people through their careful blend of film history, which honors the legendary characters that initially united them in public admiration.

