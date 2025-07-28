Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti’s Adorable ‘Aladdin’ Broadway Night, Pics Goes Viral

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the beloved couple of Hollywood has sparkled the Internet with their magic after attending he Aladdin Broadway show on July 27, 2025. Their little star Malti Marie stole the show with her cuteness and obsession with genei lamp or ‘chiraag.’ Netizens are in awe after watching the pictures, you cant’ miss Malti’s irresistible cute behaviour . Check out juicy bits from their night with the stars!







Malti’s Chirag Moment Stole the Show

All decked up in ponytails and blue socks, three-year-old Malti Marie has been completely awestruck by Aladdin’s now-iconic lamp, cradling it and zeroing in on it with wide-eyed curiosity. Priyanka shared this melt-worthy moment on Instagram, where Malti’s tiny hands explored the “Aladdin Ka Chirag,” and comments flooded in like: “She’s inspecting it like a real genie!” Fans churned the post with heart-eye emoticons as one gushed: “Malti stole the show, as always!”

The toddler’s warmth with the cast, which includes her chitchat with Jasmine (Sonya Balsara), had Priyanka commenting, “She’s completely smitten at present,” as laughter filled the air. This was not just a Broadway evening, but a magical memory made viral photos.

Priyanka and Nick’s Pride in Indian-American Talent

The couple didn’t just attend for the magic; they celebrated representation. Priyanka gushed over the “incredibly talented” Indian-American leads, Adi Roy and Sonya Balsara, saying their performances made her “heart swell.” Adi responded, “Thanks for visiting Agrabah!” while Sonya called meeting the family “special.”

Nick echoed the sentiment on Instagram Stories, praising the “incredible cast” and tagging Priyanka, proving their support for diversity in the arts. Fresh off BLACKPINK’s concert, where they danced to Malti’s favorite song “APT” by Rosé, this Broadway night added another chapter to their cultural adventures.

A Family Balancing Fame and Fun

Despite their hectic schedules, Priyanka filming SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu and Nick fresh from his Broadway run in The Last Five Years, the couple prioritizes family. Their recent outings, from Central Park picnics to Malti’s playdates, show a grounded side. Priyanka’s caption, “It was so magical to see @aladdin with our little family,” paired with Malti’s chirag obsession, paints a picture of a duo juggling global stardom with parenting joys, making every moment a headline-worthy affair.

