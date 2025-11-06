LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > R Balki's Ghoomer Returns To Theatres To Celebrate India's Historic Women's World Cup Victory

R Balki’s Ghoomer Returns To Theatres To Celebrate India’s Historic Women’s World Cup Victory

Ghoomer, R Balki’s inspiring sports drama starring Abhishek Bachchan & Saiyami Kher, re-releases on Nov 7 as a tribute to India’s women cricketers. Celebrating perseverance, mentorship, and triumph against odds, the film mirrors the spirit behind India’s historic World Cup win.

Ghoomer Re-released in Theatres as Tribute to Women’s Cricket World Cup Heroes (Pc: X)
Ghoomer Re-released in Theatres as Tribute to Women’s Cricket World Cup Heroes (Pc: X)

Published By: Unaiza Gadia
Last updated: November 6, 2025 14:04:28 IST

R Balki’s Ghoomer Returns To Theatres To Celebrate India’s Historic Women’s World Cup Victory

As the nation continues to celebrate the Indian Women’s Cricket Team’s historic World Cup triumph the spirit of cricket and inspiration is all set to return to the big screen. Ghoomer the critically acclaimed sports drama directed by R Balki and starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher is being re-released in theatres nationwide this Friday. The re-release comes as a special tribute to the women cricketers who have made India proud on the global stage.

Originally it was released on 18th of August 2023 Ghoomer tells the powerful story of a young woman cricketer who defies all odds and disabilities to rise to glory under the guidance of a coach who refuses to let her give up. The film is directed by R Balki and produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Abhishek A. Bachchan, Gauri Shinde, Wg Cdr Ramesh Pulapaka (Retd) and Anil Naidu beautifully captures the themes of resilience, mentorship and the indomitable spirit that defines Indian cricket.

Sharing his excitement over the special re-release director R Balki said that It’s a wonderful feeling to see Ghoomer return to theatres at a time when our women cricketers have made the entire nation proud. The film was always meant as a tribute to their spirit, their resilience and their fight to rise above every obstacle. What makes it even more special is that the World Cup final took place in the very stadium where Ghoomer was filmed where two matches, one imagined and one real, both bound by the same emotion. I can’t wait to experience the audience’s response once again.

The re-release comes at a moment that feels truly poetic. The essence of Ghoomer that is perseverance, discipline and the will to triumph against all odds that is perfectly mirrors the recent World Cup victory. The film’s fictional journey of courage and redemption has found its reflection in real life as India’s women cricketers demonstrated the same grit, grace and determination that Ghoomer so passionately celebrates.

Beyond being a sports drama Ghoomer is an ode to every dreamer who refuses to give up and to every coach, mentor and supporter who helps them rise again. It stands as a cinematic salute to the spirit of perseverance and teamwork. The re-release not only honours India’s cricketing triumph but also reignites the pride, joy and emotion that every cricket lover feels at this moment of glory.

This Friday November 7, audiences across India will get a chance to relive Ghoomer’s inspiring journey on the big screen once again and celebrating the triumph of spirit both on and off the field.

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 2:04 PM IST
QUICK LINKS