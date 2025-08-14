LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Raj Kundra Trouble Continues! Are His Legal Battles Baseless?

Raj Kundra Trouble Continues! Are His Legal Battles Baseless?

Raj Kundra stands in the witness box again for a juicy Rs. 60 crores-fraud case! The past scandals act as fuel to the fire, is he being victimised or is he the greatest mastermind? Stay tuned!

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in Hot Water Over Alleged Scam
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in Hot Water Over Alleged Scam

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 14, 2025 17:29:27 IST

Leading businessman and Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra has repeatedly been embroiled in legal troubles. His legal team has called it “several” false or baseless. There are allegations ranging from fraud to past charges in substantially different cases, raising questions of legitimacy over Kundra’s legal disputes. Here are the highlighted charges against him, especially the recent Rs. 60 crore fraud case.

The Rs. 60 Crore Fraud Allegations

In August 2025, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police had filed a case against Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty, and an unnamed person for allegedly cheating businessman Deepak Kothari to the tune of Rs. 60.4 crore. Kothari’s complaint alleged that money was received by them between 2015 to 2023 for investment into Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, supposedly for the purposes of business expansion.

However, instead, the funds were allegedly misused on personal accounts. He alleges transferring Rs. 31.95 crores and Rs. 28.53 crores in 2015 through agreements, with no returns even after assurances were given. Kundra’s lawyer Advocate Prashant Patil rejected the allegations as baseless, asserting that the entire transaction was a civil dispute adjudicated by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Earlier Controversies and Alleged False Cases 

Kundra has had other high-profile legal cases in the past, most of which have been declared false by his defenders. In 2021, he was arrested for charges arising out of the production and streaming of pornographic content but later granted bail, with Kundra’s team claiming the charges were overrated and meritless.

His case has parallel grounds as ED searched his premises in a money laundering probe in 2023, which Kundra’s side called a deliberate attempt to ruin his reputation. His lawyers contended that these cases mark a series of malicious attempts against him in media glare or due to some vested interests.

Legal Defense and Public Perception

Kundra and Shetty’s defense team have consistently asserted that the allegations are civil matters wrongly portrayed as criminal. In the Best Deal TV case, Patil noted that the liquidation order submitted to the police was duly supported by evidence provided by their chartered accountants, who appeared before the EOW over 15 times.

There appears to be division in public opinion, with supporters claiming that Kundra is an unjust target because of his celebrity status, while opponents argue about the legitimacy of his business dealings. It is this continuing investigation that shall determine the matter’s narrative as to whether these cases are false or hold any merit.

Also Read: The Untold Story Of How Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Built A ₹3,000 Crore Empire Amid Controversy And Glamour

Tags: celebrity crimeRaj Kundrashilpa shetty

RELATED News

NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
Daily Horoscope For August 15, 2025: Only You Can Make It Or Break It Today
Sabrina Carpenter’s Dream Comes True As She Becomes The Only Feature On Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Hints At Putin-Zelenskyy Meet In Alaska – Could Peace In Ukraine Finally Be Possible?
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Pidilite Shine as High-Volume Stocks Drive Indian Markets
Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him
Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?
46 Dead, 100 injured as Cloudburst Devastates J&K’s Chositi on Machail Mata Pilgrimage Route
Sabrina Carpenter’s Dream Comes True As She Becomes The Only Feature On Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’
‘It Was Always The Temple’s Information Centre’…: Whistleblower’s New Disclosure In Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
Raj Kundra Trouble Continues! Are His Legal Battles Baseless?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Raj Kundra Trouble Continues! Are His Legal Battles Baseless?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Raj Kundra Trouble Continues! Are His Legal Battles Baseless?
Raj Kundra Trouble Continues! Are His Legal Battles Baseless?
Raj Kundra Trouble Continues! Are His Legal Battles Baseless?
Raj Kundra Trouble Continues! Are His Legal Battles Baseless?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?