Raj Kundra Trouble Continues! Are His Legal Battles Baseless?

Leading businessman and Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra has repeatedly been embroiled in legal troubles. His legal team has called it “several” false or baseless. There are allegations ranging from fraud to past charges in substantially different cases, raising questions of legitimacy over Kundra’s legal disputes. Here are the highlighted charges against him, especially the recent Rs. 60 crore fraud case.

The Rs. 60 Crore Fraud Allegations

In August 2025, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police had filed a case against Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty, and an unnamed person for allegedly cheating businessman Deepak Kothari to the tune of Rs. 60.4 crore. Kothari’s complaint alleged that money was received by them between 2015 to 2023 for investment into Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, supposedly for the purposes of business expansion.

However, instead, the funds were allegedly misused on personal accounts. He alleges transferring Rs. 31.95 crores and Rs. 28.53 crores in 2015 through agreements, with no returns even after assurances were given. Kundra’s lawyer Advocate Prashant Patil rejected the allegations as baseless, asserting that the entire transaction was a civil dispute adjudicated by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Earlier Controversies and Alleged False Cases

Kundra has had other high-profile legal cases in the past, most of which have been declared false by his defenders. In 2021, he was arrested for charges arising out of the production and streaming of pornographic content but later granted bail, with Kundra’s team claiming the charges were overrated and meritless.

His case has parallel grounds as ED searched his premises in a money laundering probe in 2023, which Kundra’s side called a deliberate attempt to ruin his reputation. His lawyers contended that these cases mark a series of malicious attempts against him in media glare or due to some vested interests.

Legal Defense and Public Perception

Kundra and Shetty’s defense team have consistently asserted that the allegations are civil matters wrongly portrayed as criminal. In the Best Deal TV case, Patil noted that the liquidation order submitted to the police was duly supported by evidence provided by their chartered accountants, who appeared before the EOW over 15 times.

There appears to be division in public opinion, with supporters claiming that Kundra is an unjust target because of his celebrity status, while opponents argue about the legitimacy of his business dealings. It is this continuing investigation that shall determine the matter’s narrative as to whether these cases are false or hold any merit.

Also Read: The Untold Story Of How Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Built A ₹3,000 Crore Empire Amid Controversy And Glamour