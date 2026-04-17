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Home > Entertainment News > Rajkummar Rao’s Wife Patralekhaa Hits Back At Paparazzi Over Alleged Bodyshaming, Urges Kindness In Sharp Emotional Clapback

Rajkummar Rao’s Wife Patralekhaa Hits Back At Paparazzi Over Alleged Bodyshaming, Urges Kindness In Sharp Emotional Clapback

Patralekhaa criticized paparazzi pages for bodyshaming her after giving birth to a baby girl with Rajkummar Rao. She called for kindness, explaining post-pregnancy weight gain is natural while balancing work as an actor and producer.

Patralekhaa slams paparazzi pages for alleged bodyshaming comments
Patralekhaa slams paparazzi pages for alleged bodyshaming comments

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 17, 2026 16:58:32 IST

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Rajkummar Rao’s Wife Patralekhaa Hits Back At Paparazzi Over Alleged Bodyshaming, Urges Kindness In Sharp Emotional Clapback

Actress Addresses Post-Pregnancy Bodyshaming Claims
Actress-producer Patralekhaa has strongly criticized paparazzi pages for allegedly bodyshaming her after the birth of her daughter with husband and actor Rajkummar Rao. Taking to her Instagram handle, she addressed comments circulating about her post-pregnancy appearance and urged media pages to show sensitivity.

Titled Pap Pages, she wrote, “What’s happened to me!? I have just given birth! Yes, I have gained weight, which seems like an unnatural phenomenon to you all. I have not sat and eaten a mountain; I just delivered a baby and produced two films simultaneously, which are not easy jobs.”

She further explained that her body changes are a natural result of pregnancy while also balancing professional commitments. Patralekhaa stressed that such physical changes should not be judged harshly in public discourse. While requesting kinder behaviour from paparazzi, she added, “If I could, I would not be this way. But that’s how my body has reacted to pregnancy. For God’s sake, please learn to be a little kind.”

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Celebrating Motherhood and New Chapter with Rajkummar Rao

The Bollywood couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, last year, announcing the joyous news on their fourth wedding anniversary, November 15. In their joint statement, they shared, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents – Patralekhaa and Rajkummar.”

In the caption, they described their daughter as God’s “greatest blessing,” marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. The couple, who tied the knot in 2021 in Chandigarh, first met while working on Citylights in 2014, Patralekhaa’s debut film.

Alongside motherhood, Patralekhaa continues her professional journey as a producer. She and Rajkummar Rao recently launched their production house, KAMPA Film, a name inspired by the initials of their mothers. “We’ve always believed in the power of storytelling,” said Patralekhaa, highlighting their creative vision and shared commitment to meaningful cinema.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: Who Is Afsana Khan? From Getting Rejected By Salman Khan In Bigg Boss To Dhurandhar’s Singing Sensation, Decoding Her Stardom

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Rajkummar Rao’s Wife Patralekhaa Hits Back At Paparazzi Over Alleged Bodyshaming, Urges Kindness In Sharp Emotional Clapback

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Rajkummar Rao’s Wife Patralekhaa Hits Back At Paparazzi Over Alleged Bodyshaming, Urges Kindness In Sharp Emotional Clapback

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Rajkummar Rao’s Wife Patralekhaa Hits Back At Paparazzi Over Alleged Bodyshaming, Urges Kindness In Sharp Emotional Clapback
Rajkummar Rao’s Wife Patralekhaa Hits Back At Paparazzi Over Alleged Bodyshaming, Urges Kindness In Sharp Emotional Clapback
Rajkummar Rao’s Wife Patralekhaa Hits Back At Paparazzi Over Alleged Bodyshaming, Urges Kindness In Sharp Emotional Clapback
Rajkummar Rao’s Wife Patralekhaa Hits Back At Paparazzi Over Alleged Bodyshaming, Urges Kindness In Sharp Emotional Clapback

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