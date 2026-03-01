Rajpal Yadav Brands Rs 9 Crore Debt, Cheque Bounce Case An ‘Ego Clash’; Lawyer Interrupts – What Happens Next Shocks Courtroom

Actor Rajpal Yadav recently addressed the media following his release on interim bail from Tihar Jail on February 16, 2026. The veteran actor, who has been involved in a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case, described the entire situation as a conflict between two people’s egos instead of a basic financial disagreement.

Yadav, who was incarcerated following a directive from the Delhi High Court, explained that the original agreement for his 2010 directorial debut loan of ₹5 crore was a trust-based verbal contract, which he now regrets handling without legal assistance.

The Dynamics of Trust and Legal Vulnerabilities

Yadav claims that his decision to sign documents at the Laxmi Nagar office without reading them constituted a serious error because he trusted the documents too much.

He claimed the complainant, a high-net-worth individual, demanded that the actor fall at his feet rather than accept repayment, suggesting the dispute evolved from a business transaction into a personal vendetta.

The actor explained that he tried to fulfill his promise to repay ₹8 crore after the film release, but the movie Ata Pata Laapata failed at the box office, which created a financial emergency.

His attorney used the press conference to direct the discussion while he explained that the actor experiences betrayal because he failed to protect himself, yet existing legal obligations bind him more than their original spoken agreement.

Judicial Accountability and Repayment Status

The legal challenges arise from Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which establishes penalties for handling dishonored cheques.

The judiciary maintained its position after multiple court hearings and the passage of several years until Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma denied the mercy request in February 2026 because the actor had broken almost 20 court orders.

The court stated that Yadav had made some payments, which included ₹75 lakh, but judicial leniency cannot exceed its established boundaries.

The actor holds interim bail, which extends until March 18, 2026, as he awaits further legal proceedings while maintaining his work duties for his upcoming project Bhooth Bangla.

