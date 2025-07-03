Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Ramayana First Look: Internet Loses Calm Over Hans Zimmer Collaborating With AR Rahman, Fans Say He Really Cooked

Ramayana First Look: Internet Loses Calm Over Hans Zimmer Collaborating With AR Rahman, Fans Say He Really Cooked

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana teaser drops, sending fans into a frenzy with stunning visuals and a haunting score by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol, the epic releases in two parts—Diwali 2026 and 2027.

Hans Zimmer seen here spending time with AR Rahman
Hans Zimmer seen here spending time with AR Rahman

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 18:17:10 IST

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has got the fans buzzing—everyone’s been dying to see what this new take on the classic epic looks like. The internet lost its mind when the first glimpse was finally revealed on July 3, 2025. 

Not just over the insane visuals or the slick title reveal, but everyone’s ears perked up at that haunting score. I mean, Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman teaming up? That’s pretty much a dream combo, and yeah, folks noticed.

Hans Zimmer Comes On Board For Ramayana

Now, if you’re wondering where you’ve heard Hans Zimmer’s name before, hea legend in Hollywood. He’s the mind behind the soundtracks of movies like Interstellar (that organ scene? Chills), and he’s got two Oscars on his shelf—one for The Lion King back in the day, and another for Dune. The guy’s been nominated a dozen times, so yeah, he knows what he’s doing. And the fact that he’s collaborating with AR Rahman for Ramayana? That’s just next-level.

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. They’re splitting it into two parts: the first one drops Diwali 2026, and the second’s coming out Diwali 2027. So, yeah, get ready for a wild ride.

What Is The Internet Saying About Hans Zimmer joining hands with AR Rahman?

Scrolling through the reactions, one said, “Lord Hans Zimmer cooked with this OST —the score is the best part with those visuals.”

Another person was hyped for Diwali now, just because of the music. There’s a lot of love for Zimmer’s background music, people even talking about how peaceful and beautiful it feels, and how it perfectly fits the whole Ramayana vibe.

ALSO READ:  Ranbir Kapoor Once Admitted How He Always Goes Overboard With Drinking: It Is In My Genes

