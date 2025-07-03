Ramayana First Look: Internet Loses Calm Over Hans Zimmer Collaborating With AR Rahman, Fans Say He Really Cooked

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has got the fans buzzing—everyone’s been dying to see what this new take on the classic epic looks like. The internet lost its mind when the first glimpse was finally revealed on July 3, 2025.

Not just over the insane visuals or the slick title reveal, but everyone’s ears perked up at that haunting score. I mean, Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman teaming up? That’s pretty much a dream combo, and yeah, folks noticed.

Hans Zimmer Comes On Board For Ramayana

Now, if you’re wondering where you’ve heard Hans Zimmer’s name before, hea legend in Hollywood. He’s the mind behind the soundtracks of movies like Interstellar (that organ scene? Chills), and he’s got two Oscars on his shelf—one for The Lion King back in the day, and another for Dune. The guy’s been nominated a dozen times, so yeah, he knows what he’s doing. And the fact that he’s collaborating with AR Rahman for Ramayana? That’s just next-level.

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. They’re splitting it into two parts: the first one drops Diwali 2026, and the second’s coming out Diwali 2027. So, yeah, get ready for a wild ride.

What Is The Internet Saying About Hans Zimmer joining hands with AR Rahman?

Scrolling through the reactions, one said, “Lord Hans Zimmer cooked with this OST —the score is the best part with those visuals.”

Another person was hyped for Diwali now, just because of the music. There’s a lot of love for Zimmer’s background music, people even talking about how peaceful and beautiful it feels, and how it perfectly fits the whole Ramayana vibe.

Ramayana BGM by legendary Hans Zimmer Looks so peaceful & beautiful goes with the theme of this epic so well #RanbirKapoor #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/URLzHDiq2S — Hail Hydra (@Lordofbattles8) July 3, 2025

Hans Zimmer really cooked with the ost and the bgm!!

Legend truly lived upto his name, can’t wait for Diwali now😭😭#Ramayana #RanbirKapoor

https://t.co/lbcgJaSJ1q — v (@rkfiedd) July 3, 2025

I have my whole trust on Hans Zimmer for making excellent music for #Ramayana after listening this masterpiece of his so many times: pic.twitter.com/jDGJeygQpH — Shubham Bhatt (@Shubharcasm) July 3, 2025

Hans Zimmer is set to make his Indian film debut and collaborate with AR Rahman in the upcoming epic “Ramayana” – a monumental collaboration shaping Indian cinema. #HansZimmer pic.twitter.com/qR29plF1sF — The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) April 5, 2024

