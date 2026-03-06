LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Enjoy India–England T20 Semi-Final With Daughter Raha At Wankhede Stadium; Adorable Videos Go Viral | WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Enjoy India–England T20 Semi-Final With Daughter Raha At Wankhede Stadium; Adorable Videos Go Viral | WATCH

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen enjoying a family outing on Thursday as they brought their daughter Raha Kapoor to watch the India–England T20 semi-final at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photos and videos of the trio cheering from the stands quickly went viral on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Enjoy India–England T20 Semi-Final With Daughter Raha At Wankhede Stadium; Adorable Videos Go Viral (Screengrab From X)
Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Enjoy India–England T20 Semi-Final With Daughter Raha At Wankhede Stadium; Adorable Videos Go Viral (Screengrab From X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 6, 2026 09:20:28 IST

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Enjoy India–England T20 Semi-Final With Daughter Raha At Wankhede Stadium; Adorable Videos Go Viral | WATCH

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen enjoying a family outing on Thursday as they brought their daughter Raha Kapoor to watch the India–England T20 semi-final at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photos and videos of the trio cheering from the stands quickly went viral on social media.

Raha Steals The Spotlight In The Stands

In one widely shared photo, Raha was seen clapping enthusiastically while sitting on Ranbir’s lap, as Alia smiled beside them. Another candid moment captured Ranbir resting his head on his daughter’s shoulder while speaking to her, while Alia turned around to chat with someone seated behind them.

A video clip from the stadium showed the family applauding and enjoying the match together. In another adorable moment that caught fans’ attention, little Raha pointed towards the field and burst into laughter, prompting both her parents to laugh along. The sweet interaction quickly won hearts online.

Celebrities Turn Up For The High-Voltage Clash

The semi-final also turned into a star-studded affair, with several well-known faces spotted in the stands. Actors Varun Dhawan, Triptii Dimri and Anil Kapoor were among those present. Mahieka Sharma, who is reportedly dating cricketer Hardik Pandya, was also seen at the venue.

Actor Ahaan Shetty was spotted sitting next to Indian batter KL Rahul. Meanwhile, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni attended the game with his wife Sakshi Dhoni, while skipper Rohit Sharma was accompanied by his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

India Pile Up Record Total

On the field, India delivered an explosive batting performance. Sanju Samson led the charge with a stunning 89 off 42 balls, continuing his impressive form after the previous match against the West Indies cricket team.

He received strong support from Ishan Kishan, who scored 39, while Shivam Dube contributed 43 runs. Tilak Varma added a quick 21 off seven balls, and Hardik Pandya finished the innings with a fiery 27 from just 12 deliveries.

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 9:20 AM IST
Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Enjoy India–England T20 Semi-Final With Daughter Raha At Wankhede Stadium; Adorable Videos Go Viral | WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Enjoy India–England T20 Semi-Final With Daughter Raha At Wankhede Stadium; Adorable Videos Go Viral | WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Enjoy India–England T20 Semi-Final With Daughter Raha At Wankhede Stadium; Adorable Videos Go Viral | WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Enjoy India–England T20 Semi-Final With Daughter Raha At Wankhede Stadium; Adorable Videos Go Viral | WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Enjoy India–England T20 Semi-Final With Daughter Raha At Wankhede Stadium; Adorable Videos Go Viral | WATCH

QUICK LINKS