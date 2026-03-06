Why Was Britney Spears Arrested? Pop Star Held for DUI Near California Home Sparks Memories of 2007 Legal Crisis

Britney Spears Arrested: Pop star Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs near her home in Southern California, authorities said, before being released a few hours later. Her representative described the incident as “inexcusable.”

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) , officers received a report shortly before 9. Pm on Wednesday about a black BMW 430i allegedly being driven at high speed and in an erratic manner on U.S Highway 101 in Newbury Park, located in Ventura County near the Los Angeles County border.

Why Was Britney Spears Arrested?

Police said the 44-year-old singer, who was alone in the vehicle, exited the freeway and pulled over. Officers noted that she appeared to be impaired and conducted a series of field sobriety tests. Spears was then arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a mix of alcohol and drugs and taken to a jail in Ventura County.

Authorities added that chemical test results are still pending, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

When Will Britney Spears Present Before Court?

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office will decide whether formal charges will be filed in the case. Spears is currently scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

Authorities said the arrest took place a few miles from Thousand Oaks, California, where the singer owns a home. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) lists her residence as nearby Westlake Village. Jail records show Spears was booked early Thursday morning and later released at around 6 am.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” a statement from a Spears representative said. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

Britney Spears 2007 Legal Case

The latest arrest has drawn comparisons to 2007, a turbulent period in Britney Spears’ life following her divorce from Kevin Federline. In August that year, she was accused of hitting a parked car on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City and leaving the scene without providing her details, an incident that was reportedly captured on video.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles later charged the singer with misdemeanor hit-and-run and driving without a valid California license, as her Louisiana license had expired at the time.

The charges carried the possibility of up to one year in jail. However, the case ultimately dropped in October 2008 after a jury reportedly leaned 10-2 toward acquittal, and Spears later obtained a valid California driver’s license.

