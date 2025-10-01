Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz

Bollywood has seen a big change in the conditions surrounding one of its most awaited projects. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s long-cherished dream, the musical epic Baiju Bawra, is said to have moved ahead with a new leading man. Sources say that Ranbir Kapoor has been finalized to play the title role, a character who had, for a long time, been very much associated with Ranveer Singh.

This new casting report makes this 17-year reunion quite special for Kapoor and Bhansali since the actor’s debut in Saawariya. The filmmaker’s team has now entered a highly intensive pre-production phase, meaning this long-standing project has finally gained traction. This casting buzz is monumental because of the great professional history Bhansali shares with Singh, who scored hits like Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat.

The Casting Pivot: Ranbir’s New Musical Avatar

In all probability, Bhansali would want to switch actors just around now since he is focusing on Love & War, which already has Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky in the star cast. With the apparent strengthening of the director’s current collaboration with Ranbir, casting him in Baiju Bawra seems to be a natural evolution in their professional dynamic.

Reports state that Ranbir is throwing himself into the preparation, and rumor has it that he is busy absorbing vintage music from the 1950s, particularly songs that were part of the original film of 1952. The groundwork is of great importance in this project, which is essentially predicated on a narrative of high emotion and music.

Pre-Production Momentum: Baiju Bawra on Track

There is no official confirmation from Bhansali Productions, but hearsay has it that preparations are already in progress. This typically means that the project is on a definite path to actual production, for pre-production would entail fixing technical specifications and settings, muffle music, and work on the final draft itself.

The intense drama follows the story of a singer who daringly challenges Tansen, his own teacher, in the court of Emperor Akbar a theme that suits Bhansali’s grand and seductive storytelling to perfection. Attached to the timelines; the production of the music drama is expected to begin next year, post Love & War, and it is expected to become one of the grandest cinematic spectacles of this decade.

Also Read: Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying Raha Is More Magnificent Than Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Together