LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz

Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz

Ranbir Kapoor reportedly replaces Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s musical epic Baiju Bawra. The filmmaker’s team has begun intensive pre-production, marking progress in the long-awaited project. Kapoor is reportedly preparing by studying 1950s vintage music.

Ranbir Kapoor Joins Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’; Pre-Production Begins (Pc: IMDB)
Ranbir Kapoor Joins Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’; Pre-Production Begins (Pc: IMDB)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 1, 2025 17:42:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz

Bollywood has seen a big change in the conditions surrounding one of its most awaited projects. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s long-cherished dream, the musical epic Baiju Bawra, is said to have moved ahead with a new leading man. Sources say that Ranbir Kapoor has been finalized to play the title role, a character who had, for a long time, been very much associated with Ranveer Singh.

This new casting report makes this 17-year reunion quite special for Kapoor and Bhansali since the actor’s debut in Saawariya. The filmmaker’s team has now entered a highly intensive pre-production phase, meaning this long-standing project has finally gained traction. This casting buzz is monumental because of the great professional history Bhansali shares with Singh, who scored hits like Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat.

The Casting Pivot: Ranbir’s New Musical Avatar

In all probability, Bhansali would want to switch actors just around now since he is focusing on Love & War, which already has Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky in the star cast. With the apparent strengthening of the director’s current collaboration with Ranbir, casting him in Baiju Bawra seems to be a natural evolution in their professional dynamic.

Reports state that Ranbir is throwing himself into the preparation, and rumor has it that he is busy absorbing vintage music from the 1950s, particularly songs that were part of the original film of 1952. The groundwork is of great importance in this project, which is essentially predicated on a narrative of high emotion and music.

Pre-Production Momentum: Baiju Bawra on Track

There is no official confirmation from Bhansali Productions, but hearsay has it that preparations are already in progress. This typically means that the project is on a definite path to actual production, for pre-production would entail fixing technical specifications and settings, muffle music, and work on the final draft itself.

The intense drama follows the story of a singer who daringly challenges Tansen, his own teacher, in the court of Emperor Akbar a theme that suits Bhansali’s grand and seductive storytelling to perfection. Attached to the timelines; the production of the music drama is expected to begin next year, post Love & War, and it is expected to become one of the grandest cinematic spectacles of this decade.

Also Read: Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying Raha Is More Magnificent Than Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Together

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 5:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Baiju Bawraranbir kapoorranveer singhSanjay Leela Bhansali

RELATED News

Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying Raha Is More Magnificent Than Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Together
Stella McCartney Unveils Eco-Friendly Summer Collection at Paris Fashion Week 2025
Idli Kadai X Review: Dhanush Shines, Netizens Praise ‘Perfect Family’ Film For Heartwarming, Unmissable Entertainment
Bigg Boss 19: Rakhi Sawant Warns Tanya Mittal, ‘Stop Faking Your Richness!’ Sparks Tense House Drama

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz

QUICK LINKS