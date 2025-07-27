Home > Entertainment > Rashmika Mandanna Cheers Vijay Deverakonda’s Fiery ‘Kingdom’ Trailer, Hails His Powerful Return After His Debut Bollywood Setback

Rashmika Mandanna Cheers Vijay Deverakonda’s Fiery ‘Kingdom’ Trailer, Hails His Powerful Return After His Debut Bollywood Setback

Rashmika Mandanna praises Vijay Deverakonda’s intense performance in Kingdom trailer, calling him “something else” and expressing a desire to learn from his craft, sparking fan buzz and speculation.

Rashmika Applauds Vijay’s Comeback in Kingdom!
Rashmika Applauds Vijay’s Comeback in Kingdom!

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 27, 2025 17:03:44 IST

The world wide web is buzzing following actress Rashmika Mandanna’s excited response to Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie, Kingdom, trailer. Gone to social media, Mandanna complimented not only the action-packed preview but also professed a deep aspiration to learn from Deverakonda’s “craft.” Her posts, especially, “I always keep telling you – you are something else! I hope to master my craft to the point where I can perform half of your acting one day! You are just… Something else!” have generated significant fan anticipation.

 Coming from a successful actress like Mandanna, this public admiration for her rumored beau’s skill has only intensified speculation about their real-life chemistry and mutual respect, adding another layer of interest to the Kingdom, which is already eagerly awaited.

Rashmika Mandanna Cheers Vijay Deverakonda’s Fiery ‘Kingdom’ Trailer, Hails His Powerful Return After His Debut Bollywood Setback

Power of Performance: Celebrating Vijay’s Craft

Rashmika Mandanna has frequently expressed more than just support for Vijay Deverakonda’s performance in the Kingdom teaser. His artistic ability is sincerely acknowledged, highlighting the nuance and passion he brings to his characters. For a performer like Mandanna to publicly say she would love to perform even half as much as he has tested her commitment to her craft is testament to the influence Deverakonda’s craft has had on fellow actors.

The Kingdom trailer released on July 26 features Deverakonda in a gritty avatar as a spy embroiled in a high-risk mission. His own performance in the trailer, replete with raw emotion and heart-stopping action cues, evidently hit home big time with Mandanna, highlighting the transfiguring influence of a great performance to move and inspire. This public admiration also highlights a cordial professional respect between two big names in the business.

Rashmika & Vijay: More Respect Than Rumors

In the past, there have been rumors about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda dating, but her response to the trailer speaks on the working relationship between the two, if not some romance between them. The opinion expressed by her on the Kingdom trailer goes beyond the usual obligatory words exchanged by colleagues and is a profound expression of admiration for his dedication toward work. Mandanna’s explicit statement of desire to learn from him highlights an earnest aspiration to develop as an artist, and she considers Deverakonda the standard of excellence.

This open admiration of his “fire” on screen indicates a firm professional relationship founded on a respect for one another’s skills. It captures the image of two actors, despite their alleged romance, understanding and sharing a common appreciation for the challenging world of acting as well as the dedication that comes with it. The Kingdom trailer will be out on July 31, and Mandanna’s support has only fueled expectation of what is to be a gripping movie experience

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up About Relationship Regret-Is Rashmika Mandanna the Reason?

Tags: Kingdom trailer reactionrashmika mandannaVijay Deverakonda

RELATED News

From ‘Saiyaara’ To YRF Signing Spree, OTT Debutante Aneet Padda Shines Bright As Bollywood’s Fastest-Rising Star Of 2025!
Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Faith Shines In Rare On-Screen Debut, Impresses Fans With Her Poise In Upcoming Animated Film Role
Anupam Kher Is ‘Deeply Honoured’ After Meeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Presents Her With His Fourth Book
Ruchi Gujjar Accuses Producer Karan Singh Chauhan of ₹24 Lakh Fraud, Confronts Him Publicly
Deepika Padukone Joins Elite Global List Of 90+ Women Redefining Culture, Power, And Influence Across The World Stage

LATEST NEWS

Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar’s Widow Escapes Gaza With Kids, Remarries In Turkey
Roony Bardghji, Dro Fernández Shine Bright as Barcelona Begin Preseason with 3-1 Win Over Vissel Kobe
TCS Layoffs: 12,000 Jobs To Go By FY26 As Part Of Strategic Overhaul; CEO Says ‘We Need To Be Future-Ready’
Allianz Life Cyberattack: Was Your Data Stolen In One Of The Largest U.S. Insurance Breaches?
Jairam Ramesh Targets PM Modi On ‘Op Sindoor’, Invokes Vajpayee’s Kargil Review For Transparency Reminder
‘Drug Kingpin Dictator’: US Calls Nicolás Maduro A Narco-Terrorist And Illegitimate Ruler Of Venezuela
Changing of the Guard? Joan Garcia Set to Inherit Ter Stegen’s No. 1 Shirt at Barcelona
How Shapewear Went Mainstream: Kim Kardashian and Kusha Kapila Lead the Change
‘Shaivite Tradition Played Vital Role In Shaping India’s Cultural Identity’: PM Modi Releases Rs 1000 Coin, Honouring Chola Kilng Rajendra Chola I
AIIMS Doctor On Haridwar Mansa Devi Stampede Case
Rashmika Mandanna Cheers Vijay Deverakonda’s Fiery ‘Kingdom’ Trailer, Hails His Powerful Return After His Debut Bollywood Setback

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rashmika Mandanna Cheers Vijay Deverakonda’s Fiery ‘Kingdom’ Trailer, Hails His Powerful Return After His Debut Bollywood Setback

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rashmika Mandanna Cheers Vijay Deverakonda’s Fiery ‘Kingdom’ Trailer, Hails His Powerful Return After His Debut Bollywood Setback
Rashmika Mandanna Cheers Vijay Deverakonda’s Fiery ‘Kingdom’ Trailer, Hails His Powerful Return After His Debut Bollywood Setback
Rashmika Mandanna Cheers Vijay Deverakonda’s Fiery ‘Kingdom’ Trailer, Hails His Powerful Return After His Debut Bollywood Setback
Rashmika Mandanna Cheers Vijay Deverakonda’s Fiery ‘Kingdom’ Trailer, Hails His Powerful Return After His Debut Bollywood Setback

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?