Home > Entertainment > Retro Vibes And Romance: Jackie Shroff Joins Kartik Aaryan In Dharma’s Next

Retro Vibes And Romance: Jackie Shroff Joins Kartik Aaryan In Dharma’s Next

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 11:02:24 IST

Picture this: Lights. Camera. Jackie Shroff in sunglasses and a bandana. Add Kartik Aaryan grooving beside him, and you’ve got a reel moment that screams OG hero meets Gen-Z heartthrob!

Yes, you heard it right—Jackie Shroff has officially joined Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. Kartik himself broke the news with a fun behind-the-scenes Instagram video, vibing to a retro beat with Jaggu Dada in full swag mode. His caption? “Lights, Camera and The OG ‘Hero’.” Honestly, it says it all.

Mark your calendars, filmi fans—this movie drops in theatres on February 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Cupid better take notes.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri: Kartik Aaryan Shows Romance, Passports, And A Kiss By The Sea 

If that wasn’t enough to send hearts fluttering, the makers earlier dropped a first-look photo of Kartik and Ananya—passport in hand, locking lips by the seaside. A little Europe, a lot of romance, and a whole vibe.

This film marks Kartik’s second collaboration with director Sameer Vidwans after Satyaprem Ki Katha, and this time the stakes (and chemistry) seem even higher. Backed by Dharma Productions, this rom-com is all set to serve drama, passion, and probably a few chartbusters too. Plot details? Still hush-hush. But one thing’s for sure—it’s going to be a love story worth waiting for.

What’s Next For Bollywood’s Busy Bees Kartik Aaryan After?

While Tu Meri Main Tera… brews its magic, Kartik Aaryan has another blockbuster on the horizon—Nagzilla, directed by Fukrey fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, landing in theatres on August 14, 2026. We smell action, comedy, and possibly a giant CGI lizard.

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff is also busy. He’s all set to appear in Anupam Kher’s directorial debut, Tanvi The Great, hitting screens on July 18, 2025. From father figures to flashbacks—Jackie’s versatility continues to steal scenes and hearts.

(With Inputs From ANI)

