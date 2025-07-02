Revisiting The World of John Wick: “Ballerina” With Mix Reviews

The action thriller movie Ballerina, starring Spanish actress Ana de Armas, has made its digital debut. The movie got its release in India about a month ago.

The movie has got mixed reviews from the audience. As a John Wick spin off, some said that it really didn’t hit the mark. Associating with John Wick, the expectations were very high. But on the other hand, some audiences said that it was a good action thriller and the team tried to meet the expectations of being close to John Wick’s movies.

In Ballerina, the story follows Eve (Ana de Armas), an up and coming assassin who joins the ranks after her father is brutally murdered when she is a child. As part of her training, Eve is trained as a ballerina while also learning martial arts, how to shoot, and how to protect an asset from harm. It seems Eve is well on her way to building a life in this league of assassins, until a chance encounter with the group that killed her father upends everything.

Ballerina does not suffer from a lack of visual style. Like the films that came before, there is gorgeous nighttime cinematography that brings this dangerous world to life. Likewise, the combat is also brutal and graphically intense. Ana de Armas brings her own unique spin on combat that is mesmerizing to watch, especially in the latter half of the film.

The only problem with Ballerina is that it feels like two stories are packaged into one movie and most of the plot is rushed. In Ballerina it felt more like fighting for fighting’s sake and that is not what this story needed. Everyone in the movie is trying really hard to work everything out but the lack of expositions in key characters is what was missing.

The film is now available for video-on-demand (VOD) streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ in select countries.

