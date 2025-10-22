LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Chennai news delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Chennai news delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Chennai news delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Chennai news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Chennai news delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Chennai news delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Chennai news delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Chennai news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rishabh Tandon Cause Of Death: What Happened To The Singer-Actor? Here’s What We Know

Rishabh Tandon Cause Of Death: What Happened To The Singer-Actor? Here’s What We Know

Actor, Singer Rishabh Tandon died in Delhi on October 22, due to a sudden heart attack. Check out his life, career, and passion.

(Image Credit Instagram @rishabhtandonofficial)
(Image Credit Instagram @rishabhtandonofficial)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 22, 2025 10:00:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rishabh Tandon Cause Of Death: What Happened To The Singer-Actor? Here’s What We Know

Famous actor and singer Rishabh Tandon, also known as ‘Faqeer’, passed away on Wednesday. According to reports, the cause of his sudden demise was a heart attack, which left the entire film fraternity in great shock.  

‘Faqeer’ was known for his great acting and singing skills. His classy and soulful performances have made people his huge fans. Over the years, he had built a solid fandom, with people who loved him. His sudden demise came as a shock. 

Rishabh Tandon was in his 30s and was a great believer that a higher form of power does exist. His Instagram bio read, “A believer, possessed by the energies of Shiva”. 

You Might Be Interested In

What was he doing in his last moments?

Tandon had recently come to Delhi to spend some time with his family, and he had been feeling unwell for quite some time. He didn’t give it much thought. The news was released by a close friend that the artist died suddenly after a heart attack.  

Rishabh Tandon’s projects

He had acted in many projects like Faqeer- Living Limitless and Rashna; The Ray of Light. He had many unreleased songs in his pocket, which may remain unreleased. Other than his professional work, he was a great lover of animals and was known for his affection toward them. He lived in Mumbai with his wife, Olesya, and the couple had adopted many cats and dogs and provided them with shelter.

Also Read: Singer-Actor Rishabh Tandon, Known As ‘Faqeer’, Passes Away In Delhi

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 10:00 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Faqeer singer actor songs listFaqeer singer death reasonhome-hero-pos-8Rishabh Faqeer singer actor heart attackRishabh Tandon bio and deathRishabh Tandon cause of deathRishabh Tandon deathRishabh Tandon death detailsRishabh Tandon death reasonRishabh Tandon dies DelhiRishabh Tandon family reactionRishabh Tandon funeral detailsRishabh Tandon heart attack DelhiRishabh Tandon last performanceRishabh Tandon latest newsRishabh Tandon music careerRishabh Tandon net worthwho was Rishabh Tandon singer actor

RELATED News

Cuban musicians, US ambassador pay homage to 'Queen of Salsa' Celia Cruz

Cuban musicians, US ambassador pay homage to 'Queen of Salsa' Celia Cruz

Cuban musicians, US ambassador pay homage to 'Queen of Salsa' Celia Cruz

Netflix shares drop as Brazilian tax dispute hits earnings 

Netflix misses earnings targets after tax dispute in Brazil

LATEST NEWS

Rishabh Tandon Cause Of Death: What Happened To The Singer-Actor? Here’s What We Know

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (22-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

US right-wing media figures, tech pioneers call for superintelligent AI ban

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today 22.10.2025: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: 50 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Images to Share With Your Siblings

Airbus opens second jet assembly line in China

Bengaluru’s Unpredictable Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert Amid Heavy Rain

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (22.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Samsung's Galaxy XR headset to take on Apple with help from Google and Qualcomm

Arteta 'extremely happy" after Arsenal thrash Atletico 4-0 in Champions League play

Rishabh Tandon Cause Of Death: What Happened To The Singer-Actor? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rishabh Tandon Cause Of Death: What Happened To The Singer-Actor? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rishabh Tandon Cause Of Death: What Happened To The Singer-Actor? Here’s What We Know
Rishabh Tandon Cause Of Death: What Happened To The Singer-Actor? Here’s What We Know
Rishabh Tandon Cause Of Death: What Happened To The Singer-Actor? Here’s What We Know
Rishabh Tandon Cause Of Death: What Happened To The Singer-Actor? Here’s What We Know
QUICK LINKS