Rishabh Tandon Cause Of Death: What Happened To The Singer-Actor? Here’s What We Know

Famous actor and singer Rishabh Tandon, also known as ‘Faqeer’, passed away on Wednesday. According to reports, the cause of his sudden demise was a heart attack, which left the entire film fraternity in great shock.

‘Faqeer’ was known for his great acting and singing skills. His classy and soulful performances have made people his huge fans. Over the years, he had built a solid fandom, with people who loved him. His sudden demise came as a shock.

Rishabh Tandon was in his 30s and was a great believer that a higher form of power does exist. His Instagram bio read, “A believer, possessed by the energies of Shiva”.

What was he doing in his last moments?

Tandon had recently come to Delhi to spend some time with his family, and he had been feeling unwell for quite some time. He didn’t give it much thought. The news was released by a close friend that the artist died suddenly after a heart attack.

Rishabh Tandon’s projects

He had acted in many projects like Faqeer- Living Limitless and Rashna; The Ray of Light. He had many unreleased songs in his pocket, which may remain unreleased. Other than his professional work, he was a great lover of animals and was known for his affection toward them. He lived in Mumbai with his wife, Olesya, and the couple had adopted many cats and dogs and provided them with shelter.

