LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games delhi china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games delhi china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games delhi china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games delhi china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games delhi china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games delhi china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games delhi china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games delhi china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Singer Actor Rishabh Tandon, Known As ‘Faqeer’, Passes Away In Delhi

Singer Actor Rishabh Tandon, Known As ‘Faqeer’, Passes Away In Delhi

Rishabh Tandon, actor singer better known as 'Faqeer', died in Delhi following a heart attack, shocking colleagues and fans in the entertainment industry.

(Image Credit: Rishabh Tandon via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Rishabh Tandon via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 22, 2025 09:31:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Singer Actor Rishabh Tandon, Known As ‘Faqeer’, Passes Away In Delhi

Rishabh Tandon, an actor singer better known as ‘Faqeer’, died in Delhi following a heart attack, shocking colleagues and fans in the entertainment industry. According to reports, he was not feeling well before the cardiac event, and he succumbed to these later on.

Singer Actor Rishabh Tandon, Known As ‘Faqeer’, Passes Away In Delhi

Tandon was known for combining singing and acting, and his spirited performances had their own fan base, but he also engaged in projects with new energy and enthusiasm. He had built solid respect over the years for his versatility, and his passing will leave a hole in the creative community. For friends and collaborators, the sense of grief is palpable for knowing someone who had such joy for life and was so warm and sincere, both on and off-stage, and who sustained so much pride in the varying roles he engaged in. While he was admired for his performances, he also supported fellow artists and engaged with passion in whatever craft he pursued. His loss is not just meaningful from fo the perspective of a performer, but now the field loses an active participant who brought joy into their craft.

Bollywood Mourns The Death Of Rishabh Tandon

The news of Tandon’s death is also a reminder of the need for health awareness, especially with high stress and creative careers with long hours and irregular schedules also adding more stress to the body. There were no specifics given about his medical condition, or even his symptoms leading up to his death in the first reports, however the circumstances surrounding the heart attack, albeit sudden has raised some conversation on preventive health care in the artists and crew community. There are no words to express how sad this community is processing the loss, and then to see tributes start to spread in social media, and hear reports of any funeral or memorial service that will come as it truly cannot be overstated.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Deepika Padukone FINALLY Reveals Her Daughter Dua’s Face In A Heartwarming Diwali Post- See Pics Here!

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 9:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Death Of Rishabh TandonRishabh Faqeer singer actor heart attackRishabh TandonRishabh Tandon deathRishabh Tandon dies DelhiRishabh Tandon heart attack Delhi

RELATED News

Cuban musicians, US ambassador pay homage to 'Queen of Salsa' Celia Cruz

Cuban musicians, US ambassador pay homage to 'Queen of Salsa' Celia Cruz

Netflix shares drop as Brazilian tax dispute hits earnings 

Netflix misses earnings targets after tax dispute in Brazil

From screen to shelf: Netflix taps Mattel, Hasbro for 'KPop Demon Hunters' toys

LATEST NEWS

Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: 50 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Images to Share With Your Siblings

Airbus opens second jet assembly line in China

Singer Actor Rishabh Tandon, Known As ‘Faqeer’, Passes Away In Delhi

Bengaluru’s Unpredictable Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert Amid Heavy Rain

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (22.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Samsung's Galaxy XR headset to take on Apple with help from Google and Qualcomm

Arteta 'extremely happy" after Arsenal thrash Atletico 4-0 in Champions League play

Former Australian Pacer Reveals What Went Wrong For Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Ahead Of India vs Australia 2nd ODI

Bhai Dooj 2025: Check Tika Ceremony Timings and Shubh Muhurat Across Cities

UPDATE 2-NCAAF Results

Singer Actor Rishabh Tandon, Known As ‘Faqeer’, Passes Away In Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Singer Actor Rishabh Tandon, Known As ‘Faqeer’, Passes Away In Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Singer Actor Rishabh Tandon, Known As ‘Faqeer’, Passes Away In Delhi
Singer Actor Rishabh Tandon, Known As ‘Faqeer’, Passes Away In Delhi
Singer Actor Rishabh Tandon, Known As ‘Faqeer’, Passes Away In Delhi
Singer Actor Rishabh Tandon, Known As ‘Faqeer’, Passes Away In Delhi
QUICK LINKS