Rumoured To Star In True Detective Season 5, Check His Massive Movie Fees Here

With only Oscar winning Nicolas Cage in the negotiation stage to sign on True Detective season 5, there is a flutter in the showbiz world. After the fourth season, Night Country, received many critical accolades, the creative direction of the show appears to be headed towards the strength of a sole, charismatic star figure.

Cage, whose performances are distinctive and frequently deranged, possesses a piquant quality that seems right at home in a series that lives to explore the mental complexities of character.

His new career revival highlighted in such films as Pig and Dream Scenario has made it clear that it is when he is allowed the full range of a complex, and sometimes bizarre, character that he is at his best. The possibility of him playing the role of a sad New York cop in the harsh environment of Jamaica Bay is an assurance of a golden movie.

Nicolas Cage Career Defined By Extreme Earnings and Artistic Revival

Although his recent film appearances have been hailed as artistic, another factor is present, there were changes in how he is paid. His salary was at its peak in the late 1990s/early 2000s, when he received as much as 40 million dollars a film in such movies as Gone in 60 Seconds and National Treasure. In this period, he was among the most bankable stars in Hollywood.

Nicolas Cage Evolution of a Paycheck

But now his attitude to acting and the way he is treated in terms of finance has changed significantly. After a series of lesser successful movies and financial problems, his independent work fees usually began to drop dramatically, sometimes to under 1.5 million dollars. His recent comeback has settled his fee somewhere above the four million required upfront per movie figure.

This switch has little to do with the money; it has to do with an obvious artistic inclination. This philosophy is shown when he has several times said that he would rather accept a role that he finds creatively demanding than one that will earn him a lot of money

Also Read: Michelle Yeoh Reveals The Real Reason Why ‘Wicked’ Has Part 2: ‘Ultimately, The Team Decided To…’

.