LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rumoured To Star In True Detective Season 5, Check His Massive Movie Fees Here

Rumoured To Star In True Detective Season 5, Check His Massive Movie Fees Here

Nicolas Cage is reportedly in talks for HBO’s True Detective Season 5. Known for eccentric roles and a career revival with films like Pig, Cage balances creativity with earnings once $40M per film, now around $4M insisting, ‘It’s never about the money, only the role

“Nicolas Cage teases True Detective role
“Nicolas Cage teases True Detective role

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 22, 2025 18:52:18 IST

With only Oscar winning Nicolas Cage in the negotiation stage to sign on True Detective season 5, there is a flutter in the showbiz world.  After the fourth season, Night Country, received many critical accolades, the creative direction of the show appears to be headed towards the strength of a sole, charismatic star figure.

Cage, whose performances are distinctive and frequently deranged, possesses a piquant quality that seems right at home in a series that lives to explore the mental complexities of character.

His new career revival highlighted in such films as Pig and Dream Scenario has made it clear that it is when he is allowed the full range of a complex, and sometimes bizarre, character that he is at his best. The possibility of him playing the role of a sad New York cop in the harsh environment of Jamaica Bay is an assurance of a golden movie.

Nicolas Cage Career Defined By Extreme Earnings and Artistic Revival

Although his recent film appearances have been hailed as artistic, another factor is present, there were changes in how he is paid. His salary was at its peak in the late 1990s/early 2000s, when he received as much as 40 million dollars a film in such movies as Gone in 60 Seconds and National Treasure. In this period, he was among the most bankable stars in Hollywood.

Nicolas Cage Evolution of a Paycheck

But now his attitude to acting and the way he is treated in terms of finance has changed significantly. After a series of lesser successful movies and financial problems, his independent work fees usually began to drop dramatically, sometimes to under 1.5 million dollars. His recent comeback has settled his fee somewhere above the four million required upfront per movie figure.

This switch has little to do with the money; it has to do with an obvious artistic inclination. This philosophy is shown when he has several times said that he would rather accept a role that he finds creatively demanding than one that will earn him a lot of money

Also Read: Michelle Yeoh Reveals The Real Reason Why ‘Wicked’ Has Part 2: ‘Ultimately, The Team Decided To…’

.

Tags: Nicolas CageNicolas Cage salaryTrue DetectiveTrue Detective Season 5 cast

RELATED News

Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down

LATEST NEWS

Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
Rumoured To Star In True Detective Season 5, Check His Massive Movie Fees Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rumoured To Star In True Detective Season 5, Check His Massive Movie Fees Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rumoured To Star In True Detective Season 5, Check His Massive Movie Fees Here
Rumoured To Star In True Detective Season 5, Check His Massive Movie Fees Here
Rumoured To Star In True Detective Season 5, Check His Massive Movie Fees Here
Rumoured To Star In True Detective Season 5, Check His Massive Movie Fees Here

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?