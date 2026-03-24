Sabdham Arrives On OTT: When And Where To Watch Aadhi Pinisetty’s Horror Thriller Film Making Digital Debut After A Year

Sabdham, starring Aadhi Pinisetty, has finally made its OTT debut more than a year after its theatrical release. Directed by Arivazhagan, the horror thriller also features Lakshmi Menon and Simran in key roles. The film revolves around a paranormal investigator and his unsettling experiences, and is now available to stream online.

After a modest run in cinemas and mixed reviews, the film marks Aadhi’s reunion with Arivazhagan following their earlier hit Eeram. Despite its theatrical response, the film has found a new audience with its digital release on ZEE5 from March 24.

The story centres on Rooban, played by Aadhi Pinisetty, a paranormal investigator who helps restless spirits find peace by connecting the worlds of the living and the dead. His work takes a dark turn when he encounters a vengeful spirit that begins causing chaos.

The ensemble cast includes Laila, Redin Kingsley, MS Bhaskar, Vivek Prasanna, and TSR Srinivasan in supporting roles.

Set in Holy Angel College, the plot unfolds with a series of mysterious student deaths that fuel rumours of a haunting. To investigate, the management brings in ghost expert Vyoma Vaidyalangam (Aadhi Pinisetty).

He teams up with Avantika (Lakshmi Menon), a sceptical student determined to debunk supernatural claims. As strange incidents escalate, the duo uncovers buried secrets linked to past injustices and the roles of Diana (Simran) and Nancy Daniel (Laila), gradually revealing the truth behind the eerie events.

Filmmaker Shankar praised the film for its inventive use of sound in horror storytelling, particularly highlighting a standout pre-interval sequence. He also commended the technical aspects, including Udaykumar’s sound design, Aadhi’s screen presence, and Thaman S’s atmospheric score, all of which contribute to an immersive viewing experience. Arivazhagan, who previously worked under Shankar, was appreciated for bringing a fresh take to the genre.

Viewers, meanwhile, have lauded the film’s gripping narrative and its balance of horror and suspense. Performances by the lead cast and the haunting background score received positive feedback. While many described it as a well-crafted paranormal thriller with a satisfying climax, some noted issues with pacing and a lack of depth in the screenplay.

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