LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama
Live TV
TRENDING |
East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama
Home > Entertainment > ‘Saiyaara Fever Hits Meerut: Heartbroken Millennials Flock To Theatre In Unexpected Viral Moment’

‘Saiyaara Fever Hits Meerut: Heartbroken Millennials Flock To Theatre In Unexpected Viral Moment’

'Saiyaara' sparks emotional chaos in Meerut as heartbroken youth flood theatres, turning screenings into viral, love-soaked events. Fans weep, sing, and react wildly, prompting stunned online responses and memes tagged with “ye kya hua” and “diljale aashiqs”.

Meerut turns into a heartbreak concert as Saiyaara fans cry, sing, and go viral!
Meerut turns into a heartbreak concert as Saiyaara fans cry, sing, and go viral!

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 16:11:40 IST

The romantic movie ‘Saiyaara’ appears to have resonated with an unsuspecting Meerut youth, triggering sheer pandemonium at local cinemas. What started as a normal movie screening soon turned into a viral fever, with hordes of lovesick youth (or “diljale aashiqs” as the net is now fondly terming them) rushing out in hordes to cinemas, their reactions documented in dervish-like, but unmistakably passionate, social media footages. The magnitude and virality of their collective emotional explosion ran rampant on the web, creating a tide of “ye kya hua” statuses and replies from stunned netizens drenched in this love tsunami.

The Meerut Phenomenon: Fan Reactions For Saiyaara Unleashed

The response to ‘Saiyaara’ in Meerut has been unprecedented, a testament to an odd mix of collective emotional catharsis and intense fan culture.

The Meerut cinema clips event of the young audiences, comprised of mostly adolescents and young adults, readily emotionalizing at the trend-conscious shots of ‘Saiyaara’. There are moments when individuals are seen weeping, singing along with the songs in the movie in a passionate manner, and even melodramatic sighs and despondent screams at the most poignant scenes. This unselfconscious expression of feeling indicates strong personal alignment with the love and heartbreak theme of the movie and strongly identifying with their own life or romanticized ideal expectations.

The vibe of these Meerut cinema halls seems more akin to a live performance or a function wherein the people interact with each other than the typical silent viewing. One can witness fans responding as one, with an actual wave of collective feeling. In some of the viral videos, people even stand up, waving their arms about, or comforting each other. The fervor of the people, packing the cinemas to capacity, amplified this collective energy to turn a simple cinema outing into an event to cherish, an adrenaline-pumping experience.

Internet Reacts For Saiyaara : Bewilderment and Amusement

The Meerut theater viral video has produced anything from genuine bafflement to amused fascination on social media platforms.



Most online users were shocked and amused by the ferocity of the responses, and “ye kya hua” was used as a popular catchphrase. Memes and comments soon followed, emphasizing the extreme difference between Meerut audiences’ over-the-top reactions and more restrained cinema-going experience elsewhere. It suggests how regional audience responses from time to time give rise to personal cultural moments.

While reaction was mostly one of initial shock, the pure, raw emotion captured many a netizen, as expressions like diljale aashiqs were adopted warmly to refer to them. It speaks volumes about the international crossover appeal of love and heartbreak narratives, and the capacity for provoking strong, visceral reactions from different populations.


Also Read: Saiyaara: Why Is The Internet Calling Mohit Suri’s New Love Tragedy Aashiqui 3?

Tags: Meerut Theatre ViralSaiyaara Movie ReactionsSaiyaara Youth Craze

More News

BTS’ Jungkook And V Are The New ‘Aura’ Boys, The Duo’s ‘Aura Farming’ Dance Got ARMYs Screaming
Fahadh Faasil’s ₹10 Lakh Keypad Phone Goes Viral: What’s So Special About This Vertu Model?
Watch: John Cena Dodges Cody Rhodes’ SummerSlam Challenge, Gets Ambush Attack
Bus Crash Near Shiraz City in Iran Kills At least 15, Leaves 27 Injured
Is Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh A Lesbian? Hollywood Star Upset Over Daughter Moving In With New Rumoured Lover, Claims Report
India Would Have Won the Lord’s Test Under Virat Kohli’s Captaincy: Steve Harmison
Vehicle Crashes into Crowd on Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood, Injuring Over 20
Saiyaara Day 1 Box Office Report: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Film Shines with ₹20 Crore Opening
Watch: John Cena’s Shocking Post-Smackdown Moment Caught On Camera
Jailed Americans Freed in Venezuela-El Salvador Migrants Swap Deal
‘Saiyaara Fever Hits Meerut: Heartbroken Millennials Flock To Theatre In Unexpected Viral Moment’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Saiyaara Fever Hits Meerut: Heartbroken Millennials Flock To Theatre In Unexpected Viral Moment’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Saiyaara Fever Hits Meerut: Heartbroken Millennials Flock To Theatre In Unexpected Viral Moment’
‘Saiyaara Fever Hits Meerut: Heartbroken Millennials Flock To Theatre In Unexpected Viral Moment’
‘Saiyaara Fever Hits Meerut: Heartbroken Millennials Flock To Theatre In Unexpected Viral Moment’
‘Saiyaara Fever Hits Meerut: Heartbroken Millennials Flock To Theatre In Unexpected Viral Moment’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?