‘Saiyaara Fever Hits Meerut: Heartbroken Millennials Flock To Theatre In Unexpected Viral Moment’

The romantic movie ‘Saiyaara’ appears to have resonated with an unsuspecting Meerut youth, triggering sheer pandemonium at local cinemas. What started as a normal movie screening soon turned into a viral fever, with hordes of lovesick youth (or “diljale aashiqs” as the net is now fondly terming them) rushing out in hordes to cinemas, their reactions documented in dervish-like, but unmistakably passionate, social media footages. The magnitude and virality of their collective emotional explosion ran rampant on the web, creating a tide of “ye kya hua” statuses and replies from stunned netizens drenched in this love tsunami.

The Meerut Phenomenon: Fan Reactions For Saiyaara Unleashed

The response to ‘Saiyaara’ in Meerut has been unprecedented, a testament to an odd mix of collective emotional catharsis and intense fan culture.

The Meerut cinema clips event of the young audiences, comprised of mostly adolescents and young adults, readily emotionalizing at the trend-conscious shots of ‘Saiyaara’. There are moments when individuals are seen weeping, singing along with the songs in the movie in a passionate manner, and even melodramatic sighs and despondent screams at the most poignant scenes. This unselfconscious expression of feeling indicates strong personal alignment with the love and heartbreak theme of the movie and strongly identifying with their own life or romanticized ideal expectations.

The vibe of these Meerut cinema halls seems more akin to a live performance or a function wherein the people interact with each other than the typical silent viewing. One can witness fans responding as one, with an actual wave of collective feeling. In some of the viral videos, people even stand up, waving their arms about, or comforting each other. The fervor of the people, packing the cinemas to capacity, amplified this collective energy to turn a simple cinema outing into an event to cherish, an adrenaline-pumping experience.

Internet Reacts For Saiyaara : Bewilderment and Amusement

The Meerut theater viral video has produced anything from genuine bafflement to amused fascination on social media platforms.







Most online users were shocked and amused by the ferocity of the responses, and “ye kya hua” was used as a popular catchphrase. Memes and comments soon followed, emphasizing the extreme difference between Meerut audiences’ over-the-top reactions and more restrained cinema-going experience elsewhere. It suggests how regional audience responses from time to time give rise to personal cultural moments.



While reaction was mostly one of initial shock, the pure, raw emotion captured many a netizen, as expressions like diljale aashiqs were adopted warmly to refer to them. It speaks volumes about the international crossover appeal of love and heartbreak narratives, and the capacity for provoking strong, visceral reactions from different populations.



