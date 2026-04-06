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Home > Entertainment News > Salman Khan’s ‘Phate Joote’ Turns Out To Be Rs 1.5 Lakh Balenciaga Boots | Fact Check

Salman Khan’s ‘Phate Joote’ Turns Out To Be Rs 1.5 Lakh Balenciaga Boots | Fact Check

What initially seemed like a fashion faux pas soon turned into a surprising reveal. The actor was, in fact, wearing luxury designer boots from Balenciaga. Part of the brand’s distressed cowboy collection, the boots are deliberately crafted to look aged and rugged—an aesthetic that continues to trend in high fashion.

Salman Khan (Photo: X)
Salman Khan (Photo: X)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 6, 2026 18:14:31 IST

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Salman Khan’s ‘Phate Joote’ Turns Out To Be Rs 1.5 Lakh Balenciaga Boots | Fact Check

Superstar Salman Khan recently found himself at the centre of an unexpected fashion debate—one that began during his Mumbai-to-Delhi journey and continued long after he attended a high-profile wedding.

The actor was spotted at the airport en route to the wedding celebrations of Disha Sharma, daughter of veteran journalist Rajat Sharma, who tied the knot with Sudarshan MJ.

Staying true to his signature understated style, Salman opted for a simple, fuss-free look. However, it was his rugged-looking shoes that quickly stole the spotlight and went viral. Social media users were quick to point out their worn-out appearance, with many joking that the actor had stepped out in “phate joote” (torn shoes).

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What initially seemed like a fashion faux pas soon turned into a surprising reveal. The actor was, in fact, wearing luxury designer boots from Balenciaga. Part of the brand’s distressed cowboy collection, the boots are deliberately crafted to look aged and rugged—an aesthetic that continues to trend in high fashion.

Reportedly priced between ₹1.2 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh, the boots are far from ordinary, making them a bold style statement rather than a misstep.

The incident quickly sparked debate online, with opinions divided. While some continued to poke fun at the look, others defended it, noting that high-end fashion often embraces unconventional designs that may not resonate with everyone at first glance.

Known for his laid-back and effortless approach to style, Salman has largely stayed away from flashy trends. This appearance, however, offered a glimpse of a different side—where comfort meets luxury through a subtle yet striking choice.

The moment once again underscores how even the smallest detail in a celebrity’s appearance can ignite widespread conversation, especially when it challenges conventional ideas of fashion.

On the work front, Salman is currently filming Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace (earlier titled Battle of Galwan), directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh. He also has a big-budget action film lined up with Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju, expected to go on floors in April with a targeted 2027 release.

ALSO READ:  Gabru Movie (2026): Release Date, Cast, Plot, Songs & Full Details of Sunny Deol’s Action Drama

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Salman Khan’s ‘Phate Joote’ Turns Out To Be Rs 1.5 Lakh Balenciaga Boots | Fact Check

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Salman Khan’s ‘Phate Joote’ Turns Out To Be Rs 1.5 Lakh Balenciaga Boots | Fact Check
Salman Khan’s ‘Phate Joote’ Turns Out To Be Rs 1.5 Lakh Balenciaga Boots | Fact Check
Salman Khan’s ‘Phate Joote’ Turns Out To Be Rs 1.5 Lakh Balenciaga Boots | Fact Check
Salman Khan’s ‘Phate Joote’ Turns Out To Be Rs 1.5 Lakh Balenciaga Boots | Fact Check

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