Salman Khan’s Plea To Be Heard By Rajasthan SC In 27-Year-Old Blackbuck Poaching Case On THIS Date

Bollywood’s Big Khan is now going to face the long overdue court hearing against his five years’ rigorous imprisonment awarded by a Sessions court in Rajasthan for the alleged shooting of two blackbucks allegedly involved in the case of 1998-a blackbuck poaching case. The Rajasthan High Court has set September 22, 2025, as the date for hearing the appeal filed by Salman Khan challenging his conviction to five years in the blackbuck poaching case of 1998. Here is the juicy blow-by-blow account of this gripping Bollywood saga.

The Scandal That Started It All

In September 1998, the five stars of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain, including Salman Khan, along with fellow co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam, and Tabu, ended up messing up the poaching of two sacred protected blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur. Several fingers of the Bishnoi community, known for their fierce devotion to wildlife, pointed at Salman as the principal culprit.

The Bishnois were joined in their accusations by the state prosecution and the trial court that found him guilty of the Wildlife Protection Act in the year 2018 and sentenced him to five years in prison and with a fine of ₹10,000. While Salman spent two sleepless nights inside Jodhpur Central Jail and has been trying with the appeal to stay out of prison, but depending on the hearing, it could change everything.

Courtroom Showdown: Salman vs. the State

And this September 22 shall be a date for what promises to be a record blockbuster hearing. Salman is pleading his case through legal eagle, Hastimal Saraswat, attempting to get the conviction overturned on flimsy evidence of the bullet disappearing from the infamous Gypsy vehicle.

At the same time, India puts a strong suggestion toward the Raj assembly signing the acquittal of Saif, Tabu, Sonali, Neelam, and local Dushyant Singh, stating that the trial court was a bit too easy on all these. In a master stroke, Salman’s lawyer got the case transferred to Rajasthan High Court in 2022, consolidating all these appeals before a single judge, Justice Manoj Kumar Garg. And both sides are more than willing to put some muscles into it, making more thrilling than any Bollywood thriller.

Salman Khan gave his view on the case recently during a popular talk show in 2023, which in part included the words: “Our judiciary is capable. Whatever the verdict, we’ll accept it. Bring it on.” As September 22, 2025, draws closer, Jodhpur will be the battleground where the collision of celebrity and justice and all drama justifiably Bollywood.

