Sanjay Dutt spotted In $80,000 Tesla Cybertruck: The Car Goes 0-100 In Just 2.6 Seconds With A 515 km Range, Check Details

Tesla Cybertruck features

The Tesla Cybertruck is a futuristic electric pickup made of stainless steel. The car features steer-by-wire technology, rear-wheel steering for better agility, large touchscreens, and powerful outlets for tools. The car is known for its bold design and strong performance, consisting of quick acceleration and high towing capacity.

The car offers unconventional driving experience, limited visibility, and a body that easily shows fingerprints. The car is not officially available in India yet due to which its presence on Indian roads grabs everyone’s attention. The car offers a high range of 547km per charge but it depends upon the model. The car reaches from 0-100 in just 2.6 seconds

Tesla Cybertruck Price in India and availability

The price of the Tesla Cybertruck varies depending on the region and variant. In United States the price of car starts around $80,000 for the base variant which is around Rs.50.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has not confirmed the official price or availability for India. Changes in features and models have also pushed the Cybertruck into the premium segment.