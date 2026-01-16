LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sanjay Dutt spotted In $80,000 Tesla Cybertruck: The Car Goes 0-100 In Just 2.6 Seconds With A 515 km Range, Check Details

Sanjay Dutt spotted In $80,000 Tesla Cybertruck: The Car Goes 0-100 In Just 2.6 Seconds With A 515 km Range, Check Details

Sanjay Dutt was recently spotted in an $80,000 Tesla Cybertruck, sparking buzz in Bollywood. It is not confirmed whether he owns the futuristic electric pickup or was just testing it. Since the Cybertruck is not officially sold in India, its appearance on Indian roads has caught everyone’s attention.

Sunjay Dutt Spotted with Tesla Cybertruck, credit: X
Sunjay Dutt Spotted with Tesla Cybertruck, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 16, 2026 15:57:57 IST

Sanjay Dutt spotted In $80,000 Tesla Cybertruck: The Car Goes 0-100 In Just 2.6 Seconds With A 515 km Range, Check Details

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most celebrated actor and producer in Indian film industry. The actor has recently appeared in the blockbuster films Dhurandhar and The Raja Saab. Dutt’s on-screen career has followed a bold and unpredictable path. Apart from the silver screen, his life has always been the topic of gossip from the Newsroom to the club house.  

The actor is recently spotted in an $80,000 Tesla cybertruck. It is not confirmed whether the actor has brought the vehicle or simply taken it out for a test drive but now the Tesla Cybertruck has become a new topic of gossip in the B-town. 



Tesla Cybertruck features  

The Tesla Cybertruck is a futuristic electric pickup made of stainless steel. The car features steer-by-wire technology, rear-wheel steering for better agility, large touchscreens, and powerful outlets for tools. The car is known for its bold design and strong performance, consisting of quick acceleration and high towing capacity. 

The car offers unconventional driving experience, limited visibility, and a body that easily shows fingerprints. The car is not officially available in India yet due to which its presence on Indian roads grabs everyone’s attention.

The car offers a high range of 547km per charge but it depends upon the model. The car reaches from 0-100 in just 2.6 seconds

Tesla Cybertruck Price in India and availability 

The price of the Tesla Cybertruck varies depending on the region and variant. In United States the price of car starts around $80,000 for the base variant which is around Rs.50.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company has not confirmed the official price or availability for India. Changes in features and models have also pushed the Cybertruck into the premium segment. 

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 3:57 PM IST
Sanjay Dutt spotted In $80,000 Tesla Cybertruck: The Car Goes 0-100 In Just 2.6 Seconds With A 515 km Range, Check Details

