LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Wins Major Court Victory As Most Allegations In Lawsuit Are Dismissed

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Wins Major Court Victory As Most Allegations In Lawsuit Are Dismissed

A federal judge has dismissed most claims in Sara Rivers’ lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, citing procedural issues. Allegations of sexual assault, racketeering, and forced labor were dropped, but one gender-motivated violence claim remains pending appeal.

Most claims against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs dismissed, one still pending
Most claims against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs dismissed, one still pending

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 16, 2025 01:17:40 IST

In a major turn of events in the legal troubles that have befallen Sean Combs as Diddy, it has been reported that a federal judge foreclosed most of the claims that one Sara Rivers (a former contestant on his reality show, Making the Band), made on him. 

The lawsuit filed by Rivers earlier this year accused various forms of misconduct such as sexual assault, defrauding, hostile work environment amid the production of the show. 

Although the original filing contained a wide sphere of severe allegations, after the new decision the case is much narrowed, and the majority of the assertions are dismissed by the court. The case looks like a landmark in this high-profile litigation that has been met by the music mogul, who still has several other lawsuits pending.

Procedural Dismissal And Legal Scrutiny

The rejection of the allegation, which also involved racketeering, assault and battery and forced labor, seems to be on the basis of procedural reasons. According to the ruling by the judge, it is reported that, the complaint by the plaintiff failed to meet the required legal standards to be allowed on such charges. In particular, several of the claims were dismissed with prejudice, that is, they cannot be reinstated.

The fact that such high-stakes proceedings are highly procedural and that procedural and evidentiary issues can frequently determine the outcome is underscored by this legal triumph of Combs. It also puts the focus on the strict legal demands which are required to prove the extensive and prolonged claims.

Remaining Allegations And Future Legal Battles

Although a significant part of the suit had been thrown out, one claim of it still stands and is yet to be ruled upon conclusively. The rest of the charge which states that Combs violated the New York City Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act is yet to be ascertained. The case involving this has been temporarily stayed off by the judge pending the decision to be made by a higher court of appeal on whether the law is broad or narrow.

This leaves a possibility of reinstatement of the claim and the guarantee that the legal battle is not concluded. It will be of much interest to see the results of this outstanding allegation and it may turn out to be quite important to both sides in the bigger picture of the legal and publicity wars that Combs has been fighting.

Also Read: Tom Cruise Declines Trump’s Award! Was He Just Busy, or Is There More to the Story?

Tags: Diddy legal caseSean Combs lawsuitsexual assault allegations

RELATED News

Uorfi Javed Defends Mrunal Thakur Over Bipasha Basu Controversy, ‘I’ve Said Some Sh*t In The Past Too’
Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana: He Always Takes Up A Project…
KBC 17 Independence Day Episode: Operation Sindoor Women Officers Steal Spotlight, How Much Prize Money Did They Bag?
‘Beta, Jab Tumhare Baap…’ Javed Akhtar’s Savage Clapback At Troll Over Pakistan Independence Day Goes Viral
Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik Announces Pregnancy With Second Wife Kritika Amid Legal Chaos, Here’s How The First Wife Reacted

LATEST NEWS

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Wins Major Court Victory As Most Allegations In Lawsuit Are Dismissed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Wins Major Court Victory As Most Allegations In Lawsuit Are Dismissed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Wins Major Court Victory As Most Allegations In Lawsuit Are Dismissed
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Wins Major Court Victory As Most Allegations In Lawsuit Are Dismissed
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Wins Major Court Victory As Most Allegations In Lawsuit Are Dismissed
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Wins Major Court Victory As Most Allegations In Lawsuit Are Dismissed

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?