Shah Rukh Khan Witty Reply Steals The Show, Thanks Shashi Tharoor And Asks Gauri To ‘Brag’

Bollywood’s “King” Shah Rukh Khan has once again demonstrated his excellence in wit and charm. With his first-ever National Award for his brilliant performance in Jawan, the superstar’s social media reactions have become the subject of viral chatter. Most prominent among these was an exchange with politician and writer Shashi Tharoor, famous for his extensive and intricate vocabulary. Tharoor, in a moment of rare verbal simplicity, congratulated Khan by dubbing him a “National Treasure.” In a time-tested SRK gesture, the actor punched back a cheeky remark, “Thank u for the simple compliment Mr Tharoor. Would not have comprehended something more magniloquent and sesquipedalian ha ha.” This clever riposte sent fans and media into raptures, revealing his modest yet razor-sharp temperament.

Thank u for the simple praise Mr Tharoor…

would not have understood something more magniloquent and sesquipedalian… ha ha https://t.co/GHAhyCYT5S — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 3, 2025







A Special Request for Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh also had an adorable and sentimental response for his wife, Gauri Khan. Gauri, being a producer of Jawan too, went on social media to congratulate her husband’s National Award wins as well as those of her good friends, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar. She announced her pride, stating that she was “so ready to brag about them forever!” Shah Rukh’s reply was tender yet teasing: “Do brag about me to me when we have dinner tonight.

Please brag about me to me when we sit for dinner tonight… thanks for producing the film. https://t.co/92rCAl0sMZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 3, 2025







Thanks for making the film.” This public expression of affection and admiration for his wife, a strong influence in his lifetime, held emotional significance for the fans since this victory of his meant quite a lot.

Well-Deserved Recognition

Best Actor National Award is, for Shah Rukh Khan, an overdue and yet well-deserved honor after three decades in the business. His Jawan work was financially viable and also critically well received, thus proving his versatility and steady consistency.

The award is a landmark accomplishment along with congratulatory messages coming from around the globe, such is his impact. As much as the official recognition matters to him, the witty chats and his heartfelt bond with Tharoor and Gauri actually prove to him that most fulfilling is fans’ love and his loved ones’ support.

