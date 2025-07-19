Shah Rukh Khan’s Health Scares: From Breaking Three Ribs To Injured Knees And Heatstroke

Shah Rukh Khan, the legendary figure of Bollywood, has run into some trouble during the shoot of his latest action film, King. Reports coming out of Mumbai’s Golden Tobacco Studio suggest he suffered a muscle injury while working on a particularly intense sequence. Production has come to a standstill as a result.

At 59, Shah Rukh is no stranger to on-set injuries, especially given how often he insists on performing his stunts. This time, sources close to the production say it’s a muscle strain—painful, but not life-threatening.

Doctors have advised him to rest for about a month. “He’s dealt with worse before, but everyone’s being extra cautious,” someone from the crew said.

Not wasting any time, Shah Rukh and his team immediately headed to the US for further treatment and recovery. Even though the situation isn’t critical, there’s no thought of rushing him back to set.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Multiple Health Scares

Shah Rukh Khan once landed at KD Hospital in Ahmedabad because of heatstroke. The actor was in town for the IPL match between his team Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

As per a news wire, confirming he was admitted for heatstroke. Videos and photos are all over the internet, showing Gauri Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Jay Mehta arriving at the hospital, looking understandably worried.

If you’ve followed Shah Rukh’s career, none of this comes as a huge shock. The man’s had more than his fair share of health issues over the years—sometimes winding up in surgery. Still, every time he gets knocked down, he somehow manages to bounce back, stubborn as ever.

When Shah Rukh messed up his shoulder during Ra.One

Let’s rewind a bit. Back during Ra.One, Shah Rukh messed up his shoulder pretty badly. He powered through the film anyway, but by the time Chennai Express rolled around and he kept doing his own stunts, things got worse.

Eventually, he needed surgery to fix the damage. As if that wasn’t enough, he fractured his toe during a dance number with Deepika Padukone. Talk about dedication—or maybe just bad luck.

Injuries during Happy New Year

Then there was Happy New Year. He got hurt again, this time on the set of a fancy Mumbai hotel. A door fell on him during a dance sequence, and he ended up with injuries to his face and head. They rushed him to Nanavati Hospital, and his team quickly assured everyone it wasn’t serious. Still, how many times can a guy say, “I’m fine, thanks for the wishes,” before it starts to sound routine?

Shah Rukh’s knee injury while promoting Dilwale

Fast forward to 2016, and Shah Rukh’s knee was giving him grief while promoting Dilwale. He was cruising around on an IO HAWK (yeah, those hoverboard things), saying he got the idea from seeing Justin Bieber. He hurt his knee shooting for Fan, but with back-to-back work on Raees and Dilwale, rest wasn’t an option. Varun Dhawan even mentioned that, injured or not, SRK never left a set before making sure everyone else was sorted.

SRK’s My Name Is Khan and Kal Ho Naa Ho Injuries

Back in 2009, he had arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder right before My Name Is Khan hit the theatres. No one’s quite sure what caused that injury—maybe an old accident from Dulha Mil Gaya, maybe a fight scene from Don 2. Take your pick.

And who can forget the Kal Ho Naa Ho saga? Four days into shooting, his back gave out so badly he needed complicated surgery in Germany. Shah Rukh actually told the filmmakers to replace him, but they waited six months for his recovery instead. Shows how much faith they had in him—or maybe how irreplaceable he is.

When SRK broke three ribs during Darr

Looking even further back, during Darr, he broke three ribs filming an action scene with Anupam Kher. Ouch. There’s also the hairline fracture on his kneecap from shooting Koyla. Seriously, it’s a wonder he’s still standing.

Busted knee during Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s history with injuries is no secret to those who’ve worked closely with him. Choreographer Bosco Martis, who worked with SRK and Deepika Padukone on the “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” song, spoke about the actor’s resilience in an interview.

Bosco described how, despite dealing with significant physical limitations—his knee in bad shape, his back far from perfect—Shah Rukh never once complained. Not even a word.

