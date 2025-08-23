LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Shah Rukh Khan's Mother-In-Law Savita Chhiba Charms Fans With Adorable Dance Moves In Viral Video

Savita Chhiba, Shah Rukh Khan’s mother-in-law, delights fans with a viral dance video alongside son Vikrant. Her graceful moves, colorful kurta, and vibrant energy prove age is just a number, leaving netizens admiring her confidence and bonding with family

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 23, 2025 13:50:20 IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s mother-in-law, Savita Chhiba, has enjoyed a viral moment that has taken the social media by storm. An old video she posted of her granddaughter Alia Chhiba shows her dancing easily with her son, Vikrant. Wearing a colorful flowered kurta Savita demonstrates her beautiful and energetic steps and shows that age is indeed just a number. The short video went viral in a matter of hours gathering a mass of positive recognition of the fans who adore her self-confidence and carefree spirit won over them.

Netizens have poured into the comment section and expressed admiration at her character and went as far as to say that such confidence seen in Gauri Khan must indeed be a part of genes. This wonderful family scene gives us a glimpse of the personal and real lives of a family and how a strong relationship exists in the Chhiba family.

The Viral Video Sensation 

The video that was initially shared by Savita Chhiba on Instagram by Gauri Khan niece Alia Chhiba, sees Savita Chhiba involved in an instant dance battle with son Vikrant. The two are observed happily dancing together and Savita with her grace and compete moves steals the show. Fans did not take long to respond as people were commenting on the youthfulness and poise of the lady.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @aliachhiba



She was even provided with a caption by Alia, which went as follows, “Now you see where I get it from. Convincing the question of how much the family loves music and dance, she mentioned that her favourite two people to jam to – are Dadi and Papa. The clip went viral since, making Savita Chhiba a fan favorite.

A Glimpse into the Chhiba Family’s Private Life 

Although Savita Chhiba does not have a high-profiled life, she has been the mainstay of the Khan family and her daughter, Gauri. She is also reportedly close to Shah Rukh Khan and is said to buy a place at family functions. She is also described as a director of Deja Vu Farms Private Limited and designated partner of Gauri Khan Decor LLP. This viral moment did not only show off her done personality but also gave off a cute look at the interactions within the family since they are away from the glimpses of the public.

The success of the video highlights the interest people have in these intimate events and they help in showing a human side on even the most influential people and their families.

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan Shocking Revelation About Mother Sharmila Tagore, ‘Even After Marriage, She Was…’

Tags: Chhiba family videoGauri Khan motherSavita Chhiba danceShah Rukh Khan family

