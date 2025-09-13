Shankar Mahadevan, Usha Uthup, others to enthrall Mumbai in a music extravaganza

Home > Entertainment > Shankar Mahadevan, Usha Uthup, others to enthrall Mumbai in a music extravaganza

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 13, 2025 21:59:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI): Mumbaikars are in for a musical treat.

Several renowned music sensations such as Shankar Mahadevan, Salim-Sulaiman Merchant, Anu Malik, Farhan Akhtar, Shaan, Tanishk Bagchi, and Usha Uthup have come on board to perform at Bollywood Music Project 2025.

On the opening day, Shankar Mahadevan along with Ehsaan Noorani and Loy will headline with a power-packed three-hour showcase of timeless classics such as Dil Chahta Hai and Kal Ho Na Ho. Farhan Akhtar and Shaan will take the stage with their popular hits.

Percussion maestro Sivamani will unleash a world-percussion odyssey of konnakol, jazz syncopations and tribal rhythms, while Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan will layer contemporary ghazal and devotional interpretations over lush electronic textures, read a press note.

Anu Malik will take the stage, infusing fresh energy into his iconic ’90s hits like ‘Ek Garam Chai Ki Pyali Ho’ and ‘Uchi Hai Building.’ Baba Sehgal and Kunal Ganjawala will also perform.

Excited about the gig, Salim-Sulaiman Merchant said, “Every live performance is a new story, a fresh connection with the audience. The Bollywood Music Project is the perfect place to celebrate the journey of Bollywood music, its evolution, and its power to unite. We’re thrilled to bring our music to Mumbai, interact with fans, and share an evening filled with rhythm, melody, and pure joy.”

Bollywood Music Project 2025 returns for its eighth edition on October 4-5, 2025 at Jio World Garden. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: anu malikfarhan akhtarmusicshankar-mahadevan

