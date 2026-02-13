LIVE TV
Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma bangladesh Jaipur McDonalds inspection Epstein files shashi tharoor
Home > Entertainment > 'Shatak' Trailer Disappoints Ajay Devgn Fans; Netizens Shocked, Ask, 'Is This Movie Made by AI?'

‘Shatak’ Trailer Disappoints Ajay Devgn Fans; Netizens Shocked, Ask, ‘Is This Movie Made by AI?’

The trailer of Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh faced social media backlash as Ajay Devgn fans criticized its AI-like visuals, robotic animations, and historical narrative. Viewers feel technological shortcuts overshadow the film’s intended tribute to a century of national service.

‘Shatak’ Trailer Sparks Backlash; Ajay Devgn Fans Criticize AI-Like Visuals and Historical Portrayal
‘Shatak’ Trailer Sparks Backlash; Ajay Devgn Fans Criticize AI-Like Visuals and Historical Portrayal

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 13, 2026 14:38:50 IST

‘Shatak’ Trailer Disappoints Ajay Devgn Fans; Netizens Shocked, Ask, ‘Is This Movie Made by AI?’

The digital audience has responded to the Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh trailer, which shows the centenary celebration of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh through its cinematic depiction.

The film, which Aashish Mall directed and Anil D. Agarwal created, aims to demonstrate the organization’s one hundred years of national service and its dedication to “nation-first” principles.

The release has resulted in a social media firestorm, which shows fans of narrator Ajay Devgn expressing their dissatisfaction with both the film’s visual execution and its underlying historical narrative.

AI Aesthetics

The trailer receives its most common criticism because viewers believe its visual effects and character animations fail to meet acceptable standards.

‘Shatak’ Trailer Disappoints Ajay Devgn Fans; Netizens Shocked, Ask, ‘Is This Movie Made by AI?’

Multiple internet users have observed that the footage shows an isolated, dreamlike appearance, which has led to accusations that the production team used artificial intelligence instead of conventional filmmaking methods.

Critics on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) noted that the dialogue delivery and character movements appeared robotic and unnatural.

‘Shatak’ Trailer Disappoints Ajay Devgn Fans; Netizens Shocked, Ask, ‘Is This Movie Made by AI?’

The project lacks cinematic “soul,” which leads viewers to describe it as an AI-generated collection of prompts instead of a high-budget historical drama because they believe technological shortcuts have diminished the film’s serious themes.

‘Shatak’ Trailer Disappoints Ajay Devgn Fans; Netizens Shocked, Ask, ‘Is This Movie Made by AI?’

Legacy Contradictions

The movie contains technical defects, which start a divided discussion about Ajay Devgn’s career decisions. Fans immediately started to compare his famous performance as the revolutionary Bhagat Singh with his choice to tell the story of a film about the RSS.

‘Shatak’ Trailer Disappoints Ajay Devgn Fans; Netizens Shocked, Ask, ‘Is This Movie Made by AI?’

The ideological conflict produced “fan heartbreak” because fans believed the actor’s project link resulted in a “self-goal.” Devgn describes the experience as a “meaningful” tribute to a century of national resilience and nation-building work while his audience sees the collaboration as a break from his previous career path which established the gritty secular heroism that defined his early career milestones.

Also Read: O Romeo Review: Shahid Kapoor–Triptii Dimri Spark Romance, Deliver A Heart-Tugging Twist You Won’t See Coming

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 2:38 PM IST
Tags: ajay devgnRSS centenaryShatak trailer

‘Shatak’ Trailer Disappoints Ajay Devgn Fans; Netizens Shocked, Ask, ‘Is This Movie Made by AI?’

QUICK LINKS