Home > Entertainment > Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Denied Permission To Travel Abroad By Bombay HC, Asked To Deposit Rs 60 Crore First

Bombay High Court directs Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra to deposit ₹60 crore before traveling abroad amid ongoing investigations. The court emphasizes compliance and financial accountability, restricting overseas travel until the deposit is made, highlighting that no one is above the law.

Bombay HC Orders Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra to Deposit ₹60 Crore Before Overseas Travel (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 8, 2025 14:03:56 IST

In one of the major legal developments, the Bombay High Court directed Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra to deposit ₹60 crore as a pre-condition to travel abroad.

This was to take place in the backdrop of ongoing investigations against them in connection with certain allegations related to business and financial disputes. 

It is quite an important aspect of deciding under which conditions legal proceedings will take place. The order caught media attention because these foreigners must adhere to the order terms before taking any foreign trip.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Court Order: Legal Facts

The Bombay HC order has also said that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have to deposit ₹60 crore as a precautionary measure. The court added that this sum was required to avoid any possible misuse of the funds or for compliance with ongoing investigations.

Such directions usually apply in such high-profile cases where money is involved, and international travel is tricky. The couple can deposit the amount in installments; however, the deadline fixed by the court has to be decidedly observed.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Travel Restrictions: Implications

It is now a restrictive court order for the two celebrities to travel abroad until the prescribed amount is deposited. The ruling has initiated talks about the larger implications on celebrities who, in a way, are undergoing legal scrutiny and financial liabilities.

While Shilpa Shetty has often kept a low profile as far as the legal matters go, Raj Kundra has been fuelling most of the controversies over business practices. The HC’s ruling enshrines the proposition that no person, famous or not, is above the law, and monetary liability must be honored before traveling abroad. 

According to observers from the industry, it is possible that this particular case may set precedent for such retorts in the future. Meanwhile, fans and the public at large continue to track updates on the highly publicized legal battle.

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 2:03 PM IST
