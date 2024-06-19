‘Sikandar’ Goes on Floors, Salman Khan Shares Photo From Set

Salman Khan will soon be seen in ‘Sikandar,’ one of the most eagerly-awaited films of his career. The flick has created a great deal of buzz among fans as it marks his first collaboration with AR Murugadoss, best known for his work on Aamir Khan’s ‘Ghajini’. ‘Sikandar ‘went on the floors on Tuesday, June 18, much to the delight of fans.

Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ Goes On Floors

‘Sikandar’, starring Salman Khan, marks AR Murugadoss’ return to Hindi cinema after a hiatus. It has piqued the curiosity of fans as it is said to feature the mass in a new avatar. The biggie went on the floors yesterday (June 18) amid fanfare. Salman shared the news on X and also posted a BTS photo. In it, he is seen with Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala.

“Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @ARMurugadoss @iamRashmika @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala #SikandarEid2025,” read his post

‘Sikandar’ is touted to be an actioner with mass elements. It stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with ‘Bhai’.

Busy Time For Salman Khan

Salman Khan was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, was a part of the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe that includes ‘Pathaan’ and ‘War’. ‘Tiger 3’ did well at the box office despite mixed reviews. Its cast included Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Shah Rukh Khan. Salman will be hoping to score another big hit with ‘Sikandar’ when it releases in theatres next Eid.

He is also in talks with Vishnuvardhan, the director of hits such as Ajith Kumar’s ‘Billa’ and the Sidharth Malhotra-fronted war drama ‘Shershah’, for a film. It, however, is yet to be officially announced. He was also recently in the news when he decided against hosting Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. He was replaced by Anil Kapoor.

Show Full Article