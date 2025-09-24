Singer Badshah injures his left eye during final show of the North America music tour

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 22:09:09 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): Bollywood singer Badshah suffered from Corneal Abrasion during his North America music Tour.

Acclaimed Indian music artist Badshah has recently undergone treatment for a corneal abrasion in his left eye, an injury sustained during the final show of his highly successful North America tour.

According to a press note, the incident occurred when an external particle entered his eye at the start of the performance.

Despite experiencing discomfort, Badshah continued his performance, turning the night memorable for his fans.

Badshah took to his Instagram handle to share a light-hearted post featuring an eye patch, humorously quoting, ‘Avtar ji ka mukka hit karta hai jaisee,’ in reference to his cameo in the newly released series ‘The Bads of Bollywood’.

 
 
 
 
 
Badshah’s team expresses gratitude for the unwavering support from fans during this recovery period, and he looks forward to returning stronger to continue connecting with his audience.

His Unfinished Tour has taken North America by storm as it drew more than 45,000 enthusiastic fans across prestigious arenas in New Jersey, Virginia, Oakland, Seattle, Dallas and Chicago, as per the press note shared by the team of Badshah.

The music tour of Badshah featured special guest appearances from notable artists, including Nora Fatehi, Mickey Singh, and Bohemia, as well as supporting acts Aastha Gill and Badal.

The singer also utilised his platform to rally global support for victims of recent natural disasters in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

